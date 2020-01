I recently purchased a MacMini 2018 model. ( In haste without thinking it thru) I upgraded to Mac OS 15.2.

However I discovered I have lots of old 32 bit apps that I still like to use. Ideally, I would like to reformat the MacMini HD and make 2 partitions and setup the Mac for a dual boot system ( OS 10.14 and OS 10.15).

Q1) Where can I download a Full OS Installer for OS 10.14 and OS 10.15 ?

Q2) How to I create a Boot Disk using a USB flash drive or USBC ssd ?

Thanks in advance