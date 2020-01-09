We're looking at updating our 2012 MacBook Pro with a new model, but I'm not sure what the difference between the Pro or the Air is

I spoke to a shop assistant in PB Tech and she just said the Pro is better if you want to do video editing and stuff (which I don't) and the Air is fine for general home use (e-mails / web surfing...etc...)

The Air is much slimmer / skinnier than the Pro but looking at the specs on the price tag thingy next to each one they were pretty much the same....

only thing I noticed was on the air there seemed to be only 2 slots / ports on the left hand side and only 1 on the right hand side

This is a concern, because currently on our 2012 Pro we have 6 ports / slots on the LH side and we use most of them - power, Wi Fi / Ethernet, cable adapter for external monitor, 2 x USB and 1 spare which I don't know what it does (we don't use this one)

if there are not enough ports / slots on a MacBook Air how is this going to work??

Any advice would be appreciated