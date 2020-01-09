Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMac OSMacBook Air / Pro - what's the difference?


354 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 262194 9-Jan-2020 15:13
Send private message quote this post

We're looking at updating our 2012 MacBook Pro with a new model, but I'm not sure what the difference between the Pro or the Air is

 

I spoke to a shop assistant in PB Tech and she just said the Pro is better if you want to do video editing and stuff (which I don't) and the Air is fine for general home use (e-mails / web surfing...etc...)

 

The Air is much slimmer / skinnier than the Pro but looking at the specs on the price tag thingy next to each one they were pretty much the same....

 

only thing I noticed was on the air there seemed to be only 2 slots / ports on the left hand side and only 1 on the right hand side

 

This is a concern, because currently on our 2012 Pro we have 6 ports / slots on the LH side and we use most of them - power, Wi Fi  / Ethernet, cable adapter for external monitor, 2 x USB and 1 spare which I don't know what it does (we don't use this one)

 

if there are not enough ports / slots on a MacBook Air how is this going to work??

 

Any advice would be appreciated

 

 

Create new topic
5999 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389097 9-Jan-2020 15:19
Send private message quote this post

The MacBook Air has 2x USB-C ports.  The MacBook Pro has 4x USB-C ports.  Either way if you have older USB devices you're going to need a dongle adapter or some sort of hub to use them.  So ports isn't really the issue, types of ports is.  

 

The main difference is that the MacBook Pro has dedicated graphics and the Air has integrated graphics.  Also screen size - Pro comes in a 15" variant.  If you just want a 13" device and don't care about graphics processing power, go with the Air and get yourself a little USB-C hub that expands the ports.  That's really your only choice with a MacBook these days since they only have USB-C ports.

 

This is an example of the Apple ones: https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/product/MUF82ZA/A/usb-c-digital-av-multiport-adapter

 

And this is something more useful (i.e. with more port options): https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/computers-tablets/accessories/cables-chargers-and-adapters/alogic-ultra-usb-c-dock-uni/prod175007.html 

884 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2389098 9-Jan-2020 15:21
Send private message quote this post

The Apple website has a good comparison chart:

 

 

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/mac/compare/

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


1560 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2389106 9-Jan-2020 15:30
Send private message quote this post

I would recommend holding off buying any new apple MacBook products until they release the lower models with the updated keyboard design.





cheap secure seedboxes

5999 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2389116 9-Jan-2020 15:53
Send private message quote this post

The current gen MacBook Air has the improved butterfly keyboard design.  Not the new new keyboard, but certainly a marked improvement over the earlier butterfly design.  My wife had the MacBook with old butterfly - was super loud frustrating to use.  She's got the current gen MacBook Air now with new butterfly and it's much quieter and more responsive.  So I really don't think it's much of an issue, certainly not one worth holding out for an iterative device release that isn't guaranteed to happen anytime soon.  

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.