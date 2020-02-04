Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMac OSHow to remove data from a dead powermac G4 ?


1313 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

# 265670 4-Feb-2020 15:34
Send private message quote this post

I know nothing about Apple but a friend of mine is desperate !

 

It looks like the master drive has died and her data is on the slave. There is power but it wont boot, you can hear the master disk clicking away.

 

I have no idea how long it's been like this or even if you can get anything off a 20GB, IDE Seagate ST320413A !!

 

If I could find an IDE external case can I retrieve the data using Windows ? I know I will need some 3rd party software but that's about it.

 

Is there anyone in Kapiti/Wellington who might be able to help ?

xpd

SysOp
10275 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2412523 4-Feb-2020 15:43
Send private message quote this post

Could try one of the options here

 

https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/4-ways-read-mac-formatted-drive-windows/

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

4259 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2412524 4-Feb-2020 15:43
Send private message quote this post

Powermac G4, holy knives and bearskins computing batman...

 

Its unlikely windows will read it,

 

You are likely going to need a Mac to read the disk , apparently a modern mac can still read HFS drive it will have, but not a too new machine... Wiki says anything past 10.15 wont touch it...

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hierarchical_File_System

 

Your best bet will be to see if you can find a USB housing that will take the IDE HDD and then see if a modern (see above) mac can make heads or tails of the data..

 

 

 
 
 
 


6891 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2412526 4-Feb-2020 15:49
Send private message quote this post

A G4 will be using HFS+, not HFS, so no compatibility issue there.



1313 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2412534 4-Feb-2020 16:08
Send private message quote this post

Thanks all.

 

I used to have an IDE enclosure, 15 years ago !!

 

Options are a little limited around here so I might try an IDE to usb adapter and some of the software @xpd suggested.

 

Fingers crossed.

