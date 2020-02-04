I know nothing about Apple but a friend of mine is desperate !

It looks like the master drive has died and her data is on the slave. There is power but it wont boot, you can hear the master disk clicking away.

I have no idea how long it's been like this or even if you can get anything off a 20GB, IDE Seagate ST320413A !!

If I could find an IDE external case can I retrieve the data using Windows ? I know I will need some 3rd party software but that's about it.

Is there anyone in Kapiti/Wellington who might be able to help ?