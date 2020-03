Hi,

Needing to install skype for business app on my macbook pro 2014 HOWEVER, I only have OSX 10.10.5 and the latest version only supports 10.11.

(I was unable to upgrade from 10.10.5 as didnt have the free drive space at the time (and still dont)).

Anyone know where I can get a suitable copy or workaround to allow me to participate in a meeting I need to attend?