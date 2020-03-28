Ok so our Macbook Pro has heaps of stuff on it that I've never used / tried and probably don't know how use....

Now we are in the 4 week lockdown I would like to do a video recording of myself playing guitar singing a song and be able to save it and send it to some band mates past and present through messenger or e-mail / facebook

The Macbook does have a camera and we've used skype, but does it have some sort of video recording function? - it has something called garage band but that doesn't look like it will do anything.

I don't want to have to use my iphone to record it and upload it to the MacBook - would rather do it all on the macbook if possible

I don't really know where to start or what to look for on the MacBook

can someone please help? - I'm reasonably computer savvy