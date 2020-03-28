Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MacBook Pro 2012 - video recording?


#268607 28-Mar-2020 12:05
Ok so our Macbook Pro has heaps of stuff on it that I've never used / tried and probably don't know how use....

 

Now we are in the 4 week lockdown I would like to do a video recording of myself playing guitar singing a song and be able to save it and send it to some band mates past and present through messenger or e-mail / facebook

 

The Macbook does have a camera and we've used skype, but does it have some sort of video recording function? - it has something called garage band but that doesn't look like it will do anything.

 

I don't want to have to use my iphone to record it and upload it to the MacBook - would rather do it all on the macbook if possible

 

I don't really know where to start or what to look for on the MacBook

 

 

 

can someone please help? - I'm reasonably computer savvy 

  #2448755 28-Mar-2020 12:38
Garageband is for music. You may be able to use QuickTime to record the video and them iMovie to edit it.

 

Have you kept the macOS as up-to-date as you can?





  #2448757 28-Mar-2020 12:39
The app Photo Booth on your Mac can take videos with the webcam. But, you're likely to get better quality with the iPhone, I think. May be worth trying both and seeing which gives the better result.

 
 
 
 


  #2448762 28-Mar-2020 12:46
Try QuickTime Player: File>New Movie Recording 



  #2448768 28-Mar-2020 12:56
I've got quick time player so I'll try and use that and see what happens

 

thanks for the replies  😄

