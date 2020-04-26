This has just happened to me today. If you don't know what flexgate is, it's the cable that goes from the screen to the mother board and every time you open it, it moves and therefore will break over time.
Apple has a recall in for it from what i gather, just wondering if anyone else has had this problem and if they had any problem getting it fixed for free by apple.
Not rung them for this problem. I went online and have made an appointment with an approved service agent on Tuesday though not sure if that will happen with the lockdown etc.
My MacBook is valid for 3 recalls (screen, keyboard and battery), i did ring apple just before lockdown regarding my keyboard as the shift key doesn't work all the time and they just told me to go to a service agent. I didn't go as i needed the MacBook during lockdown for work. They wouldn't open a case over the phone line.