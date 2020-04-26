

Not rung them for this problem. I went online and have made an appointment with an approved service agent on Tuesday though not sure if that will happen with the lockdown etc.



My MacBook is valid for 3 recalls (screen, keyboard and battery), i did ring apple just before lockdown regarding my keyboard as the shift key doesn't work all the time and they just told me to go to a service agent. I didn't go as i needed the MacBook during lockdown for work. They wouldn't open a case over the phone line.



Hoping it's just an easy process.