I'm looking for a new project to look forward to.

Mrs Handle has decided to go back to Mac and we've bought her a nice shiny MacBook Pro. On a whim I've repurposed a Dell e7440 I had lying around to be a Hackintosh and it's gone very very well. I'm very much enjoying the experience and MacOS is a much better beast than when I used it several years ago.

I'd like to work towards a nice desktop machine which begs the question whether we just buy an iMac, get a Mac mini or build a Hackintosh. I'm intrigued by building a Hackintosh from scratch but I'm not sure whether I want the hassle of maintaining it long term. It does have the benefit of giving me a good option to dual boot / go back to windows in the future.

A 5k iMac would probably be the best experience but it does start getting pricey when a Mac mini with a nice 4k screen would be perfectly adequate. I can also go eGPU with the Mac mini so it would seem to have a decent hardware pathway if I get a reasonably grunt one with an OK SSD.

Anyone had experience making this type of decision? I probably won't do anything for 2-3 months as I want to have the money saved and buy everything in one hit, which ever way I go.