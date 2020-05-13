Not having a drive on the desktop iMac is sometimes an issue. I bought an external drive (HP) but its performance is intermittent - some times burns perfectly, sometimes not. So I want to change it and am asking what members think of attaching (with thunderbolt) an older mac mini that has a super drive. A1176 would be suitable. They cost around the same price as a new super drive, plus I'd have added storage 'for free'.

Also, I aim to stand the desktop on top of the mac mini, but am not sure how that would work with regard to heat dissipating and the mac mini's ability to hold the weight.