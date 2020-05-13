Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Not having a drive on the desktop iMac is sometimes an issue. I bought an external drive (HP) but its performance is intermittent - some times burns perfectly, sometimes not. So I want to change it and am asking what members think of attaching (with thunderbolt) an older mac mini that has a super drive. A1176 would be suitable. They cost around the same price as a new super drive, plus I'd have added storage 'for free'. 

 

Also, I aim to stand the desktop on top of the mac mini, but am not sure how that would work with regard to heat dissipating and the mac mini's ability to hold the weight.

Where are you based? I have a SuperDrive that I haven't used in years. You're welcome to it if you can collect from West Auckland.

Is that how a Mac mini works? Can it be daisy chained off an iMac only to use the optical and storage?  News to me...

 

In general a Superdrive is a rip off.  Write issues usually come down to trying to write too fast for the media to handle without issues.  Have you tried backing off the write speed until you get a successful write, then incrementally speeding up the writes until you find the point at which writes fail?  That'd be my approach, and then just write at the top success speed going forward.  It could be the optical drive you're using, but I've been using a cheap drive for donkeys years with no issues at 2/3 write speed.  

 
 
 
 


Its how all Apple products work. Two apple products on the same network. You can use the optical drive from one for the other. My Mac Mini doesn't have an optical drive, before I bought the SuperDrive I used to use the Optical drive in my wife's 2013 MacBook Pro

