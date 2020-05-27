Hi,

I'm looking at replacing our 2012/3 MacBook Pro and this iMac came up on the neighbourly website for sale - the seller wants $295 for it and that sounds very cheap to me

I know nothing about iMacs except that they are an 'all in 1' computer and not a laptop - we have an ipad so the next computer doesn't have to be a laptop

This is the ad from the Neighbourly site

Very fast iMac with Intel 2.66 Ghz processor, 8 GB of RAM, 640 GB (7200 RPM) hard drive, a vertically-mounted slot-loading DVD "SuperDrive", NVIDIA GeForce 9400M graphics with 256 MB of memory shared with the system, a built-in iSight video camera, and built-in stereo speakers underneath the 24" glossy TFT Active Matrix LCD (1920x1200 native) display.

Connectivity includes four USB ports, a Firewire "800" port, built-in AirPort Extreme, and Gigabit Ethernet, as well as a Mini DisplayPort, which supports an external display in "extended desktop" mode.

Coming with Libre Office (Same features as Microsoft office but free!), and Adblocker for Google Chrome

I've asked the seller how old it is, but are their any other questions I should ask - or should I avoid it?

any advice would be helpful