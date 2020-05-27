Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac OS


#271799 27-May-2020 10:31
Hi,

 

I'm looking at replacing our 2012/3 MacBook Pro and this iMac came up on the neighbourly website for sale - the seller wants $295 for it and that sounds very cheap to me

 

I know nothing about iMacs except that they are an 'all in 1' computer and not a laptop - we have an ipad so the next computer doesn't have to be a laptop

 

This is the ad from the Neighbourly site

 

Very fast iMac with Intel 2.66 Ghz processor, 8 GB of RAM, 640 GB (7200 RPM) hard drive, a vertically-mounted slot-loading DVD "SuperDrive", NVIDIA GeForce 9400M graphics with 256 MB of memory shared with the system, a built-in iSight video camera, and built-in stereo speakers underneath the 24" glossy TFT Active Matrix LCD (1920x1200 native) display.

 

Connectivity includes four USB ports, a Firewire "800" port, built-in AirPort Extreme, and Gigabit Ethernet, as well as a Mini DisplayPort, which supports an external display in "extended desktop" mode.

 

Coming with Libre Office (Same features as Microsoft office but free!), and Adblocker for Google Chrome

 

I've asked the seller how old it is, but are their any other questions I should ask - or should I avoid it?

 

any advice would be helpful

  #2492631 27-May-2020 10:39
From the specs it's a 2009 24 inch. Won't run current software, and a couple of generations older than your current one.

 

EDIT: Typo screen size



  #2492635 27-May-2020 10:42
ok thanks for that - Seller says it's 24"

 

but if it is older than the MacBook I'll give it a miss

 
 
 
 


  #2492636 27-May-2020 10:42
The vertically mounted superdrive would indicate its the thicker older version so would be pre 2012

