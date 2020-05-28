Apple updated Catalina to version 10.15.5 today.

My usual regime is to;

Manual Time Machine backup run Onyx then update and then run Onyx again

Today did not go quite as smooth as usual post update and Onyx. My usual 3 running in background apps; Skype, Firefox & Mail, all just bounced in Dock, though all my MenuBar app's ran fine. On Force Quit they really took their time.

So I shut the Imac down via Power button on back. Pulled the plug out, waited 60 sec's and restarted.

OMG is this machine now a snappy little beast. It feels like the old Snow Leopard 10.6.* days.

The one thing, so far, I have noticed is they have fixed the delayed disappearance of the Mail red notification badge. The badge now count downs instantly or disappears instantly. I believe it may been fixed with this:

Fixes an issue where System Preferences would continue to show a notification badge even after installing an update.

They have also fixed the delay in the New Mail sound effect which has been around since 10.15.0.

All app's now only take one bounce in Dock to snap open whereas previously it was 2 to 3 bounces.

NOTE: As always, should you 🤯 or any of your devices fail to work or explode💥, I will disavow any knowledge of your actions.