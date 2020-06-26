Hardware Compatibility for macOS 11.00 Big Sur:

 

  • MacBook (2015 or newer)
  • MacBook Air (2013 or newer)
  • MacBook Pro (Late 2013 or newer)
  • Mac mini (2014 or newer)
  • iMac (2014 or newer)
  • iMac Pro (from 2017)
  • Mac Pro (2013 or newer)

My own iMac misses out by one model 14.2 late 2013. Big Sur starts at 2014 models which are 14.4 & 15.1 (Identify your iMac model)

 

Dam - I was looking forward to some of the new features in Big Sur. Oh well I will just have to wait till the new Apple Silicon machines come out. So probably 2022 now for an upgrade.

 

Mind you a did a little exercise the other day, after the announcement, with a relative who is also a fellow Apple disciple:

 

Prior to 2007 one second hand Olivetti approx 1989 then two OTC generic Microsoft/Intel machines 1990 to 1999, then 2000 custom built a Microsoft/Intel machine with the latest & greatest hardware. (Had that till 2007)
Plus we had various mobile phones of the era 1995 till 2010. 2 different Motorola flips and 2 different Nokia phones.

 

  • 1st iMac 7.1 was 2007 Leopard 10.5 >> 2nd iMac 14.2 in Jan 2014 Mountain Lion 10.8 > Catalina 10.15.5 (7yrs)
  • Time capsule 1st gen in 2008 >> Time capsule 5th in 2014 (6yrs)
  • Airport Express 1st gen in 2008 >> now retired 2019 (11yrs) as we have a Yamaha AVReciever RX-V1085 with bluetooth, Ethernet, WiFi & airplay
  • iPhone 4 in 2010 >> iPhone 7 in 2017 (7yrs)
  • iPad 2 in 2011 >> iPad 6 in 2019 (8yrs)
  • iPad mini 2 in 2013 >> iPad mini 5 in 2020 (7yrs)

So 2021-22 would be the due date for a new iMac so that will be an ARM SoC based machine :D

We have been hanging out now for 8 months, since Sept 2019, for an updated or new designed TV box and Remote. No luck this WWDC. But those in the know who pull the OS’s apart are spotting code for a new TV box and Remote in TV+ OS and TV box OS.

 

Anyway with the new Apple ARM SoC based machines, it reminds me of the irrelevance hole that IBM fell into and I think Intel might be heading in the same direction.

But yes, interesting times for Apple and their devotee's.

 

 

 

 