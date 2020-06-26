Hardware Compatibility for macOS 11.00 Big Sur:

MacBook (2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (2013 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Late 2013 or newer)

Mac mini (2014 or newer)

iMac (2014 or newer)

iMac Pro (from 2017)

Mac Pro (2013 or newer)

My own iMac misses out by one model 14.2 late 2013. Big Sur starts at 2014 models which are 14.4 & 15.1 (Identify your iMac model)

Dam - I was looking forward to some of the new features in Big Sur. Oh well I will just have to wait till the new Apple Silicon machines come out. So probably 2022 now for an upgrade.

Mind you a did a little exercise the other day, after the announcement, with a relative who is also a fellow Apple disciple:

Prior to 2007 one second hand Olivetti approx 1989 then two OTC generic Microsoft/Intel machines 1990 to 1999, then 2000 custom built a Microsoft/Intel machine with the latest & greatest hardware. (Had that till 2007)

Plus we had various mobile phones of the era 1995 till 2010. 2 different Motorola flips and 2 different Nokia phones.

1st iMac 7.1 was 2007 Leopard 10.5 >> 2nd iMac 14.2 in Jan 2014 Mountain Lion 10.8 > Catalina 10.15.5 (7yrs)

Time capsule 1st gen in 2008 >> Time capsule 5th in 2014 (6yrs)

Airport Express 1st gen in 2008 >> now retired 2019 (11yrs) as we have a Yamaha AVReciever RX-V1085 with bluetooth, Ethernet, WiFi & airplay

iPhone 4 in 2010 >> iPhone 7 in 2017 (7yrs)

iPad 2 in 2011 >> iPad 6 in 2019 (8yrs)

iPad mini 2 in 2013 >> iPad mini 5 in 2020 (7yrs)

So 2021-22 would be the due date for a new iMac so that will be an ARM SoC based machine



We have been hanging out now for 8 months, since Sept 2019, for an updated or new designed TV box and Remote. No luck this WWDC. But those in the know who pull the OS’s apart are spotting code for a new TV box and Remote in TV+ OS and TV box OS.

Anyway with the new Apple ARM SoC based machines, it reminds me of the irrelevance hole that IBM fell into and I think Intel might be heading in the same direction.



But yes, interesting times for Apple and their devotee's.