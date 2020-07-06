I have developed a macOS application that works as expected on a multi-core Mac (i5, i7) but users with multi-processor machines (e.g. Mac Pro) are reporting some inconsistencies in the way it behaves.

If anyone in the Auckland area has a multi processor machine that they would allow me spend some time on, I'd be really grateful.

I would not need to install software on the machine, but would boot it from an external SSD (USB 3.1) containing the OS (either 10.14 or 10.15). The expected time to conduct tests and see if I can reproduce the reported problem would be 3 hours max.

Please contact me if you are able to help

Thanks, Bryan