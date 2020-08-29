Yikes!
My MacBook Pro from 2013 is not happy.
Doesn’t want to load anymore.
I keep getting a black screen with white text, stating that the computer restarted because of a problem.
Then it tries to load, but returns to this screen.
I managed to do an SMC Reset once, followed by a PRAM Reset. That actually worked, but I couldn’t start any programmes (Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Time Machine or anything else). The spinning wheel just turned up and I had no option but to close it down again.
And now I’m back at the issue with the ‘computer restarted because of a problem’ screen.
And I can’t do the SMC Reset anymore.
Any help is much appreciated.