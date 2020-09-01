Hi. I'm considering getting a 16" MBP next, which will be my first venture into the Apple ecosystem. While it seems just about all of my favourite software and apps all work on a Mac too, I'm not so sure about my my external HDDs (USB powered), which out-of-the-box are formatted to NTFS, and so work as plug and play devices on Windows.

I understand they need to be exFAT or FAT32 on a Mac? Unfortunately I can't reformat them at this point as I've already added a load of stuff to them. In addition, the HDDs are 5TB each, and some of the files are larger than 4GB (which google tells is the upper limit for exFAT/FAT32 files).

Is there any software or app I can use on a Mac that will allow my HDDs to be recognised and allow me to open what's already written to the drive? If it helps, most of the files are .mp4