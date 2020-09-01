Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac OS NTFS formatted external HDD on Mac??


81 posts

Master Geek


#275633 1-Sep-2020 17:27
Hi. I'm considering getting a 16" MBP next, which will be my first venture into the Apple ecosystem. While it seems just about all of my favourite software and apps all work on a Mac too, I'm not so sure about my my external HDDs (USB powered), which out-of-the-box are formatted to NTFS, and so work as plug and play devices on Windows.

 

I understand they need to be exFAT or FAT32 on a Mac? Unfortunately I can't reformat them at this point as I've already added a load of stuff to them. In addition, the HDDs are 5TB each, and some of the files are larger than 4GB (which google tells is the upper limit for exFAT/FAT32 files).

 

Is there any software or app I can use on a Mac that will allow my HDDs to be recognised and allow me to open what's already written to the drive? If it helps, most of the files are .mp4

393 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2555005 1-Sep-2020 17:42
https://www.mactip.net/enable-ntfs-writing-mac/



81 posts

Master Geek


  #2555010 1-Sep-2020 17:57
Ah thanks! Looks like Paragon might be a good solution, especially as the drives are Seagate brand.

 
 
 
 


6425 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2555062 1-Sep-2020 18:17
Paragon is the way to go. NTFS is a licensed format so won't allow native writing on MacOS. Reading is fine though.

