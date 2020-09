so the MacBook Pro has decided to not charge.

Can confirm that the cable and charger are charging as it will charge another device fine.

So it has a 550 cycle countand it is saying battery condition is normal

It is running 10.15.6 Catalina.

We have tried all the UsbC ports and none of them seem to charge.

Have tried resetting the smc but unsure if I did this correctly or not

Any suggestion what I can try??