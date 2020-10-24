Many HP printers and scanners, especially older ones, have suddenly stop working. :(

AppleInsider.com: Some Mac users being warned that Amazon Music app and HP drivers are malware

TheRegister.com: If you suddenly can't print to your HP Printer from your Mac, you're not alone: Code security cert snafu blamed

The issue appears to be due to Apple expiring an old HP code signature used by the driver software and installers (it has nothing to do with Amazon Music which is having its own similar issue). For some users downloading the new HP Printer Drivers 5.1 update from the App Store app's Updates tab has fixed the problem. Others have fixed it by downloading drivers from HP's website. Some of us are still waiting for it to be fixed.

Unfortunately many old printers may not get any fix at all because they're considered "obsolete" despite still working fine in currently supported versions of MacOS (High Sierra, Mavericks, Catalina). For these people you may be able to use workarounds like Gutenprint (free) and VueScan (not free) ... or you will have to just buy a new printer.