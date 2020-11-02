I got a broken 2017 i5 macbook air from work recently. We stopped using it as it kept crashing. I have wiped it and reinstalled the OS. I have reset the PRAM, ran diagnostics etc but no issues reported however I keep getting the spinning wheel coming up and have to restart the laptop. Sometimes it can be running an hour but more commonly it happens in the first 5 minutes. The laptop has a ding on the corner so it could be due to a drop.

I was hoping to fix it for my son for his schooling next year. With my limed knowledge and the help of google I have done everything I can think of to try to diagnose the problem fix the problem but its time for a pro to look under the hood to try to determine the cause.

I dont want to spend a lot of money to fix it so was looking for recommendations for any trusted laptop repair shops. I live in Titirangi and work in the city. Any recommendations appreciated.

Thanks

Euan