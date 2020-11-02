Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMac OSRecommend macbook air repairer in Auckland
mortonman

153 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#279696 2-Nov-2020 14:01
Send private message

I got a broken 2017 i5 macbook air from work recently. We stopped using it as it kept crashing. I have wiped it and reinstalled the OS. I have reset the PRAM, ran diagnostics etc but no issues reported however I keep getting the spinning wheel coming up and have to restart the laptop. Sometimes it can be running an hour but more commonly it happens in the first 5 minutes. The laptop has a ding on the corner so it could be due to a drop. 

 

I was hoping to fix it for my son for his schooling next year. With my limed knowledge and the help of google I have done everything I can think of to try to diagnose the problem fix the problem but its time for a pro to look under the hood to try to determine the cause.   

 

I dont want to spend a lot of money to fix it so was looking for recommendations for any trusted laptop repair shops. I live in Titirangi and work in the city. Any recommendations appreciated. 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

Euan

Create new topic
jarledb
Webhead
2552 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2596281 2-Nov-2020 14:14
Send private message quote this post

If it is a logic board issue it is probably going to be expensive to fix.

 

I have had good experiences with Service Plus, they have a service centre in Auckland.

Create new topic





News »

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.