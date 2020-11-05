Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple Event November 11. New Macbooks with Apple Silicon?
On November 11 at 7am Local time here in New Zealand the "One More Thing" Apple event is being held.

 

There is no official word from Apple, but rumours point to new MacBook Air and MacBook Pros. At least some of them with the new Apple Silicon SoC.

 

The new macOS Ben Sur will probably also be released.

 

Other products that could show up at the event are the Apple AirTags (Apple's take on the Tile tracker tags) and new over the ear headphones (Apple AirPods Studio).

 

Will be interesting to see what features will come to the new Apple Silicon MacBooks. I am hoping for FaceID. And think it will be cool to be able to run iOS apps on them.

The rumors say they will announce machines based on the chips already in iPad Pro, and the chip next level up for desktops is not ready to ship yet. Even if so, it's very exciting. It's a new world for Apple and the personal computer, and a massive challenge for Intel and Wintel.

Existing thread here (in the iOS forum).

