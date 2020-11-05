On November 11 at 7am Local time here in New Zealand the "One More Thing" Apple event is being held.

There is no official word from Apple, but rumours point to new MacBook Air and MacBook Pros. At least some of them with the new Apple Silicon SoC.

The new macOS Ben Sur will probably also be released.

Other products that could show up at the event are the Apple AirTags (Apple's take on the Tile tracker tags) and new over the ear headphones (Apple AirPods Studio).

Will be interesting to see what features will come to the new Apple Silicon MacBooks. I am hoping for FaceID. And think it will be cool to be able to run iOS apps on them.