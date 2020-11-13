Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac OS Big Sur?
gmball

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


#279868 13-Nov-2020 15:43
Has anyone been successful in downloading this and installing it? Got the notification that it was ready to update today, but seems to fail around half way thru the download. 

MikeB4
15575 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2603408 13-Nov-2020 15:47
Yes I finally downloaded and installed after baulking all morning. In the end it went quite fast with the actual install time around 30 minutes. I am still finding my way around all the changes.




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

gmball

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2603412 13-Nov-2020 15:49
MikeB4:

 

Yes I finally downloaded and installed after baulking all morning. In the end it went quite fast with the actual install time around 30 minutes. I am still finding my way around all the changes.

 

 

Ok, must just be me, I'll give it another go and see if it downloads. 

 
 
 
 


MikeB4
15575 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2603413 13-Nov-2020 15:50
Are you still getting the failed error?




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

gmball

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2603414 13-Nov-2020 15:52
MikeB4:

 

Are you still getting the failed error?

 

 

Yep, just tried again. I'll try again tonight and see if its working. 

gehenna
6689 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2603415 13-Nov-2020 15:52
How much free space on your disk?

 

 

gmball

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2603416 13-Nov-2020 15:53
gehenna:

 

How much free space on your disk?

 

 

 

 

 

 

77GB storage available. 15 inch MacBook pro, from 2017. 

MikeB4
15575 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2603417 13-Nov-2020 15:55
You may want to clear some space. The download is circa 12GB so unpacking is going to use some realestate




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

 
 
 
 


gmball

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2603421 13-Nov-2020 16:10
MikeB4:

You may want to clear some space. The download is circa 12GB so unpacking is going to use some realestate



Thanks, seems to be working, I’ve managed to download it now and seems to be updating. Have got to the black screen with 22 mins remaining.
Originally just couldn’t get past the failed message on the download part.

gehenna
6689 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2603422 13-Nov-2020 16:10
Are you using a VPN or non-standard DNS?

 

 

gmball

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2603423 13-Nov-2020 16:12
gehenna:

Are you using a VPN or non-standard DNS?


 



No neither. Download has worked and updating now.

Behodar
7198 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2603441 13-Nov-2020 16:26
It's not just you; that issue's been affecting lots of people.

 

Edit: This link isn't the exact same issue, but I've seen both problems reported.

gmball

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2603444 13-Nov-2020 16:28
Behodar:

It's not just you; that issue's been affecting lots of people.


Edit: This link isn't the exact same issue, but I've seen both problems reported.



Thanks. That’s a relief , thought it was something I was doing that was causing it.

MikeB4
15575 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2603446 13-Nov-2020 16:30
Behodar:

 

It's not just you; that issue's been affecting lots of people.

 

Edit: This link isn't the exact same issue, but I've seen both problems reported.

 

 

I get the feeling that there was some serious butt kicking at the spaceship. The servers got crushed. They were having issues in multiple areas.




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

MikeB4
15575 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2603449 13-Nov-2020 16:34
I have noted that boot up is considerably faster but it has the chime back, not sure how I feel about that. The general responsiveness is very good. The brighter overall look I feel won't appeal to all but I like it. The Dock matches that in iPadOS and I like that. The Launchpad icon is an acquired taste.




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

gmball

476 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2603451 13-Nov-2020 16:42
Definitely seems a bit snappier performance wise. The look and feel seems like quite a change this year from previous MacOS versions. 

 

Now trying to convince myself why I need a new MacBook seeing the performance info of the new models coming out, but the better of me is saying there is nothing wrong with the one I have even if its 3 years old. 

