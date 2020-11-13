Has anyone been successful in downloading this and installing it? Got the notification that it was ready to update today, but seems to fail around half way thru the download.
Yes I finally downloaded and installed after baulking all morning. In the end it went quite fast with the actual install time around 30 minutes. I am still finding my way around all the changes.
Mike
Consultant
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.
He waka eke noa
MikeB4:
Yes I finally downloaded and installed after baulking all morning. In the end it went quite fast with the actual install time around 30 minutes. I am still finding my way around all the changes.
Ok, must just be me, I'll give it another go and see if it downloads.
Are you still getting the failed error?
Mike
Consultant
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.
He waka eke noa
MikeB4:
Are you still getting the failed error?
Yep, just tried again. I'll try again tonight and see if its working.
How much free space on your disk?
gehenna:
How much free space on your disk?
77GB storage available. 15 inch MacBook pro, from 2017.
You may want to clear some space. The download is circa 12GB so unpacking is going to use some realestate
Mike
Consultant
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.
He waka eke noa
MikeB4:
You may want to clear some space. The download is circa 12GB so unpacking is going to use some realestate
Are you using a VPN or non-standard DNS?
gehenna:
Are you using a VPN or non-standard DNS?
It's not just you; that issue's been affecting lots of people.
Edit: This link isn't the exact same issue, but I've seen both problems reported.
Behodar:
It's not just you; that issue's been affecting lots of people.
Edit: This link isn't the exact same issue, but I've seen both problems reported.
Behodar:
It's not just you; that issue's been affecting lots of people.
Edit: This link isn't the exact same issue, but I've seen both problems reported.
I get the feeling that there was some serious butt kicking at the spaceship. The servers got crushed. They were having issues in multiple areas.
Mike
Consultant
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.
He waka eke noa
I have noted that boot up is considerably faster but it has the chime back, not sure how I feel about that. The general responsiveness is very good. The brighter overall look I feel won't appeal to all but I like it. The Dock matches that in iPadOS and I like that. The Launchpad icon is an acquired taste.
Mike
Consultant
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.
He waka eke noa
Definitely seems a bit snappier performance wise. The look and feel seems like quite a change this year from previous MacOS versions.
Now trying to convince myself why I need a new MacBook seeing the performance info of the new models coming out, but the better of me is saying there is nothing wrong with the one I have even if its 3 years old.