Issues with OSX Mail - Mail Quit Unexpectly on one gmail account only
#279911 16-Nov-2020 20:17
Hello all,

 

I've got a bit of a weird one. I've a 2013 iMac 27" running El Capitan. Everything runs wonderfully but in the last few days Mail has been playing up.

 

I have three Gmail accounts set up in Mail which I've shorted in this graphic to d, k and m. If I click on the d inbox file (or just the inbox) the app crashes but it is fine if I click on k or m, and is also fine if I click on d, k or m under sent, Junk and Trash. The All Mail has the same issue as the Inbox.

 

The d Gmail account work fine via the browser, just not in Mail. I've restarted and let the computer off for a period but to no avail. I've not recently added any new software.

 

The report from Mail quit unexpectedly is below. Does anyone have any clause? [hopefully other than delete the app and reinstall]

 

Thank you in advance.

 

 

 

Process:               Mail [3583]
Path:                  /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/MacOS/Mail
Identifier:            com.apple.mail
Version:               9.3 (3124)
Build Info:            Mail-3124000000000000~2
Code Type:             X86-64 (Native)
Parent Process:        ??? [1]
Responsible:           Mail [3583]
User ID:               502

 

Date/Time:             2020-11-16 19:20:32.350 +1300
OS Version:            Mac OS X 10.11.6 (15G22010)
Report Version:        11
Anonymous UUID:       

 


Time Awake Since Boot: 200 seconds

 

System Integrity Protection: enabled

 

Crashed Thread:        0  Dispatch queue: com.apple.main-thread

 

Exception Type:        EXC_BAD_ACCESS (SIGSEGV)
Exception Codes:       KERN_INVALID_ADDRESS at 0x0000000000000018
Exception Note:        EXC_CORPSE_NOTIFY

 

VM Regions Near 0x18:
--> 
    __TEXT                 0000000107b91000-0000000107f4c000 [ 3820K] r-x/rwx SM=COW  /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/MacOS/Mail

 

Application Specific Information:
objc_msgSend() selector name: release
dyld: in dlopen()
/System/Library/CoreServices/Encodings/libLatin2Converter.dylib

  #2604981 16-Nov-2020 21:08
Tried rebuilding the mailbox? Mailbox->rebuild.

  #2604992 16-Nov-2020 21:41
RunningMan:

 

Tried rebuilding the mailbox? Mailbox->rebuild.

 

 

Thank you, I wasn't aware of that. As I understand you have to select the account in order to run the Rebuild and Mail closes down as soon as I click on the account, so I don't have an opportunity to rebuild the errant account. 

 
 
 
 


  #2604996 16-Nov-2020 21:44
Try restarting mail with the shift key held to see if you can select and rebuild. If not, next step is to delete and re-add the account. Assuming it's IMAP not POP (i.e. all your mail shows OK in webmail) then you shouldn't lose anything. System Prefs->Internet Accounts.

