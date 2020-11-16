Hello all,

I've got a bit of a weird one. I've a 2013 iMac 27" running El Capitan. Everything runs wonderfully but in the last few days Mail has been playing up.

I have three Gmail accounts set up in Mail which I've shorted in this graphic to d, k and m. If I click on the d inbox file (or just the inbox) the app crashes but it is fine if I click on k or m, and is also fine if I click on d, k or m under sent, Junk and Trash. The All Mail has the same issue as the Inbox.

The d Gmail account work fine via the browser, just not in Mail. I've restarted and let the computer off for a period but to no avail. I've not recently added any new software.

The report from Mail quit unexpectedly is below. Does anyone have any clause? [hopefully other than delete the app and reinstall]

Thank you in advance.

Process: Mail [3583]

Path: /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/MacOS/Mail

Identifier: com.apple.mail

Version: 9.3 (3124)

Build Info: Mail-3124000000000000~2

Code Type: X86-64 (Native)

Parent Process: ??? [1]

Responsible: Mail [3583]

User ID: 502

Date/Time: 2020-11-16 19:20:32.350 +1300

OS Version: Mac OS X 10.11.6 (15G22010)

Report Version: 11

Anonymous UUID:



Time Awake Since Boot: 200 seconds

System Integrity Protection: enabled

Crashed Thread: 0 Dispatch queue: com.apple.main-thread

Exception Type: EXC_BAD_ACCESS (SIGSEGV)

Exception Codes: KERN_INVALID_ADDRESS at 0x0000000000000018

Exception Note: EXC_CORPSE_NOTIFY

VM Regions Near 0x18:

-->

__TEXT 0000000107b91000-0000000107f4c000 [ 3820K] r-x/rwx SM=COW /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/MacOS/Mail

Application Specific Information:

objc_msgSend() selector name: release

dyld: in dlopen()

/System/Library/CoreServices/Encodings/libLatin2Converter.dylib