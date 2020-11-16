Hello all,
I've got a bit of a weird one. I've a 2013 iMac 27" running El Capitan. Everything runs wonderfully but in the last few days Mail has been playing up.
I have three Gmail accounts set up in Mail which I've shorted in this graphic to d, k and m. If I click on the d inbox file (or just the inbox) the app crashes but it is fine if I click on k or m, and is also fine if I click on d, k or m under sent, Junk and Trash. The All Mail has the same issue as the Inbox.
The d Gmail account work fine via the browser, just not in Mail. I've restarted and let the computer off for a period but to no avail. I've not recently added any new software.
The report from Mail quit unexpectedly is below. Does anyone have any clause? [hopefully other than delete the app and reinstall]
Thank you in advance.
Process: Mail [3583]
Path: /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/MacOS/Mail
Identifier: com.apple.mail
Version: 9.3 (3124)
Build Info: Mail-3124000000000000~2
Code Type: X86-64 (Native)
Parent Process: ??? [1]
Responsible: Mail [3583]
User ID: 502
Date/Time: 2020-11-16 19:20:32.350 +1300
OS Version: Mac OS X 10.11.6 (15G22010)
Report Version: 11
Anonymous UUID:
Time Awake Since Boot: 200 seconds
System Integrity Protection: enabled
Crashed Thread: 0 Dispatch queue: com.apple.main-thread
Exception Type: EXC_BAD_ACCESS (SIGSEGV)
Exception Codes: KERN_INVALID_ADDRESS at 0x0000000000000018
Exception Note: EXC_CORPSE_NOTIFY
VM Regions Near 0x18:
-->
__TEXT 0000000107b91000-0000000107f4c000 [ 3820K] r-x/rwx SM=COW /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/MacOS/Mail
Application Specific Information:
objc_msgSend() selector name: release
dyld: in dlopen()
/System/Library/CoreServices/Encodings/libLatin2Converter.dylib