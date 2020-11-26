Hi All,

We are looking at upgrading our 2012 Macbook Pro as it is painfully slow to use most of the time

I got a black Friday sale e-mail come through from Noel Leeming - in it there was Apple 21.5 inch iMac for $1479 (see link below)

does anyone know if these are any good??

We have an iPad so it doesn't need to be portable like a laptop

Reviews I've read are mainly positive, but seem to indicate this is a 2017 model - can someone confirm this?

any advice would be appreciated thanks

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/computers-tablets/desktop-computers/imacs/apple-mmqa2x-a-imac-21-5-intel-core-i5/prod155373.html?utm_source=sfmc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=&utm_content=WK17BFA_28-11-2020_Black+Friday+Apple+edm&et_rid=NLG-fac414d3-524d-445b-866f-77c02b907945