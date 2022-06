I've replaced my 10 year old MacBook Pro with a Mac mini, but can't get the display to work with DVI connection. Still works perfectly with the MacBook, and connects to the MacMini with VGA connection from monitor.

Display is static and snow, and says resolution needs changing, but no way to do it as can't get Mac up & running. Monitor is 22 inch Samsung SyncMaster at 1680 x 1080 with analog connection.

Help or suggestions appreciated.