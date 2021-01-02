Hi everyone, I have recently replaced a failed HDD in my mid-2011 iMac. Physical installation was easy, but cannot boot into macOS/OS X. I understand that my iMac shipped with OS X 10.6.6 Snow Leopard, so it can only be installed on to a new drive with that specific version. I hunted around for the original installer disk to no avail. Next I tried finding .dmg installers so I could boot off of a USB, again to no avail (I currently only have access to Windows machines so ISO disk images are useless). I have no current way to reinstall OS X 10.6.6 on my Mac. Is anyone able to help me obtain either an original SL installer disk for a mid-2011 iMac, or an OS X 10.6.6 .dmg file?