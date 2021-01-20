Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Big Sur reboots back into Catalina
FineWine

2393 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#280941 20-Jan-2021 16:19
Send private message

 

Calling macOS experts in here 😀

 

iMac 21.5" 2017 - Big Sur 11.1 reboots back into Catalina 10.15.7
(This machine is not my own and it is in a relatives house.)

 

Upgrading via System Preferences it says 3 hrs for 12Gb, I go away for an hour and come back and it is installing with white progress bar at approx 95% complete with no estimate to completion. I go away and come back 15 min's later and it has rebooted and all looks normal except 'About this Mac' says I still have Catalina 10.15.7 on board and System Preferences says there is the Big Sur 11.1 awaiting download and install. Did this twice with same result. There is no Big Sur install icon in dock or applications folder.

 

Should I try any or all of the following:

 

     

  1. Shut off sleep mode
  2. Install from Safe Mode
  3. Reset SMC & PRAM
  4. How do I find a partial Big Sur install folder/file if any
  5. If found should I delete and have another go
  6. Run 3rd party app Onyx to clean up any flotsam and jetsam and any other detritus
  7. Or should I wait for Big Sur 11.2

 

Thank you for your feed back

 

PS: also posted into the Apple Discussion forums but I thought I would give our own forum experts ago as well.

 




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

lxsw20
2942 posts

Uber Geek


  #2639035 20-Jan-2021 16:22
Send private message

I've had Onyx fix similar issues in the past. https://www.titanium-software.fr/en/onyx.html

 

 

wellygary
6693 posts

Uber Geek


  #2639038 20-Jan-2021 16:26
Send private message

Download the installer direct from the app store?

FineWine

2393 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639081 20-Jan-2021 16:29
Send private message

lxsw20:

 

I've had Onyx fix similar issues in the past. https://www.titanium-software.fr/en/onyx.html

 

I am also a great fan of Onyx but as I have to travel (20 to 30 min) to my relatives house I thought I would ask all my questions first - cover my bases.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.



FineWine

2393 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639085 20-Jan-2021 16:36
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Download the installer direct from the app store?

 

yep thought of that but when I click on 'GET' it fires up Software download in System Preferences. I googled the DMG/PKG file but dodgy sites came up.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

bendud
127 posts

Master Geek


  #2639116 20-Jan-2021 18:12
Send private message

USB Drive with bootable Big Sur installer?

 

https://www.macworld.com/article/3566910/how-to-create-a-bootable-macos-big-sur-installer-drive.html

 

b

gzt

gzt
13705 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2639236 20-Jan-2021 22:34
Send private message

Check the console log for the upgrade and see what went wrong.

gzt

gzt
13705 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2639252 20-Jan-2021 22:42
Send private message

In a previous round - corrupted temp download and low free space were issues for me.

