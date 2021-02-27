Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac OS Big Sur - Time Machine
alisam

602 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281587 27-Feb-2021 15:41
Send private message

I have a 2013 MacBook Air, which I didn't use for a couple of years and then decided to convert to a Linux Mint machine.

 

Later, I decided that I should re-install MAC OS Lion and successfully upgraded to Big Sur.

 

Now I dual boot between Big Sur and Linux Mint.

 

I set up Time Machine on a Share on my Synology DS216Play NAS.

 

Time Machine says it is backing up and when I look at the Share via Windows 10, the .sparsebundle says 8.26GB.

 

I have used 'Connect to Server' and it connects to the NAS via 'afp://DS216play._afppovertcp._local'.  I then select my Share i.e. 'Time Machine Folder'.

 

But when I 'Enter Time Machine' everything is empty for 'Desktop' and everything else in the past.

 

Time Machine has never given any error.

 

I have used Time Machine in the past and to the same NAS and there were no issues.

 

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Mehrts
488 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2663436 27-Feb-2021 19:29
Send private message

What happens when you try and verify the backups?

 

To do this, click on the Time Machine icon in the menu bar. Once the drop-down menu has opened, hold the "option" key & "Backup Now" should change to "Verify Backups".

 

I think it could possibly be an issue with afp being the transfer protocol instead of smb. I noticed a short while ago that Big Sur doesn't give the option to share files via afp anymore. Only smb is offered.

 

I'm successfully backing up my Mac to an OpenMediaVault share running on a Raspberry Pi, using smb as the transfer protocol without any worries.

alisam

602 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2663619 28-Feb-2021 07:45
Send private message

Mehrts:

 

What happens when you try and verify the backups?

 

To do this, click on the Time Machine icon in the menu bar. Once the drop-down menu has opened, hold the "option" key & "Backup Now" should change to "Verify Backups".

 

I think it could possibly be an issue with afp being the transfer protocol instead of smb. I noticed a short while ago that Big Sur doesn't give the option to share files via afp anymore. Only smb is offered.

 

I'm successfully backing up my Mac to an OpenMediaVault share running on a Raspberry Pi, using smb as the transfer protocol without any worries.

 

 

The Backup(s) verified OK. I never knew that there was a verify option but then I rarely use the MAC as it was purchased for my better half.

 

So I changed to SMB and that solved my problem.

 

I had followed a guide on setting up the Synology NAS for Time Machine and because they used afp to connect to the Server, then so did I.

 

Thank you for you help.

 

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Mehrts
488 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2663652 28-Feb-2021 10:33
Send private message

Glad you got it sorted 😀

