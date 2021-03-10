My trusty mac mini 2012 i7 died a couple of months ago, and I replaced it with a new mac mini M1.

I am a photographer who uses a LaCie Big 5 to store and retrieve digital media assets. Unfortunately the new mac mini is not supported by Lacie Raid Manager and my digital assets are now invisible to my new mac mini. I have contacted Lacie but got almost zero help about future compatibility, so don't hold much hope there.

I thought I could buy a cheaper older mac mini with a T2 port that would recognise the Big 5 and daisy chain it to my new mini. Does this make sense? Any drawbacks, or a better way of storing, retrieving and working with massive video and still files?