Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMac OSDaisy chain mac mini M1 and older i7
bluedisk

225 posts

Master Geek


#282762 10-Mar-2021 15:07
Send private message

My trusty mac mini 2012 i7 died a couple of months ago, and I replaced it with a new mac mini M1.

 

I am a photographer who uses a LaCie Big 5 to store and retrieve digital media assets. Unfortunately the new mac mini is not supported by Lacie Raid Manager and my digital assets are now invisible to my new mac mini. I have contacted Lacie but got almost zero help about future compatibility, so don't hold much hope there.

 

 

 

I thought I could buy a cheaper older mac mini with a T2 port that would recognise the Big 5 and daisy chain it to my new mini. Does this make sense? Any drawbacks, or a better way of storing, retrieving and working with massive video and still files?

 

 




Life is a daring adventure or nothing at all...

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
jarledb
Webhead
2801 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2671173 10-Mar-2021 17:52
Send private message

If I were you I would sell the LaCie and buy something that is compatible with the new M1 Mac.

Mehrts
493 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2671815 11-Mar-2021 17:28
Send private message

What's the exact issue with the M1 Mac not being able to access the storage? Does the drive show up in the finder sidebar as external storage? Does it appear in Disk Utility?

 

Do you usually use some proprietary application running on the mac to access the files?

 

To answer your question of whether you can daisy-chain Macs: You can connect external drives to a Mac and share them on the network, so that the drives are accessible by other computers. But purchasing a second computer is just a waste for this one purpose.

Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2671818 11-Mar-2021 17:42
Send private message

Mehrts:

 

What's the exact issue with the M1 Mac not being able to access the storage? Does the drive show up in the finder sidebar as external storage? Does it appear in Disk Utility?

 

Do you usually use some proprietary application running on the mac to access the files?

 

 

 

 

 

 

My understanding is the the 5Bbig is a Thunderbolt 2 raid array and the new M1s don't support thunderbolt 2 so a connection issue rather than it being a software issue.




Signing up for Contact Energy? Use my referral and we both get $100 credit.



Mehrts
493 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2671829 11-Mar-2021 18:00
Send private message

Andib:

 

My understanding is the the 5Bbig is a Thunderbolt 2 raid array and the new M1s don't support thunderbolt 2 so a connection issue rather than it being a software issue.

 

In that case, it's probably time to move over to dedicated network-based storage, or upgrade to a newer Thunderbolt-based storage system if performance is an absolute must-have.

 

Seems a bit weird that TB2 support was dropped.

Behodar
8267 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2671853 11-Mar-2021 18:29
Send private message

Andib: My understanding is the the 5Bbig is a Thunderbolt 2 raid array and the new M1s don't support thunderbolt 2 so a connection issue rather than it being a software issue.

 

In that case would it just be a matter of using an adapter?

bluedisk

225 posts

Master Geek


  #2672026 11-Mar-2021 22:10
Send private message

Mehrts:

 

What's the exact issue with the M1 Mac not being able to access the storage? Does the drive show up in the finder sidebar as external storage? Does it appear in Disk Utility?

 

Do you usually use some proprietary application running on the mac to access the files?

 

To answer your question of whether you can daisy-chain Macs: You can connect external drives to a Mac and share them on the network, so that the drives are accessible by other computers. But purchasing a second computer is just a waste for this one purpose.

 

 

 

 

No the drive does not show up in the finder nor disk utility because it asks for a new driver. But there is no new driver for the M1. The proprietary application is LaCie Raid Manager. 

 

 

 

Isn't buying a second hand Mac Mini that has T2 for about $500 the only way for me to access my files though? I know others have suggested a newer system but I spent about $2000in 2019 on 5 x 4TB hard drives which still have my files on them. How would I keep these hard drives, or transfer media assets to another Raid? I can't exactly just take them out of the Big 5 and slot them into a newer system. Thats my issue.




Life is a daring adventure or nothing at all...

bluedisk

225 posts

Master Geek


  #2672027 11-Mar-2021 22:12
Send private message

Behodar:

 

Andib: My understanding is the the 5Bbig is a Thunderbolt 2 raid array and the new M1s don't support thunderbolt 2 so a connection issue rather than it being a software issue.

 

In that case would it just be a matter of using an adapter?

 

 

I do have a T2 to T3 adaptor but its not working for connecting the Raid, it does however work for other devices.




Life is a daring adventure or nothing at all...



bluedisk

225 posts

Master Geek


  #2672029 11-Mar-2021 22:16
Send private message

Mehrts:

 

Andib:

 

My understanding is the the 5Bbig is a Thunderbolt 2 raid array and the new M1s don't support thunderbolt 2 so a connection issue rather than it being a software issue.

 

In that case, it's probably time to move over to dedicated network-based storage, or upgrade to a newer Thunderbolt-based storage system if performance is an absolute must-have.

 

Seems a bit weird that TB2 support was dropped.

 

 

Yes I think its weird that T2 support has been dropped given that it works perfectly fine for my use and is still a relatively recent and quick way of transferring big file sizes.

 

How do I move my 20 TB of data to a new system without spending thousands on new drives when there's nothing wrong with the old ones? There are 5 x 4TB drives that I bought in late 2019 that I can't exactly just slot into a new enclosure and hope to be able to read them.




Life is a daring adventure or nothing at all...

bluedisk

225 posts

Master Geek


  #2672031 11-Mar-2021 22:18
Send private message

jarledb:

 

If I were you I would sell the LaCie and buy something that is compatible with the new M1 Mac.

 

 

and how would I transfer 20 TB of media assets to a new system?

 

 




Life is a daring adventure or nothing at all...

bluedisk

225 posts

Master Geek


  #2672032 11-Mar-2021 22:26
Send private message

 

 

 

 

     LaCie Raid manager is not even compatible with Thunderbolt 3 on Apple M1 devices, its pretty poor in my view.

 

 

 

 

 




Life is a daring adventure or nothing at all...

Basil12
68 posts

Master Geek


  #2672033 11-Mar-2021 22:31
Send private message

bluedisk:

 

jarledb:

 

If I were you I would sell the LaCie and buy something that is compatible with the new M1 Mac.

 

 

and how would I transfer 20 TB of media assets to a new system?

 

 

My first thought is what do you use as your back up in case the entire drive ever went pear shaped, such as in a house fire?

 

In respect of your current problem, having a perfecty good drive full of files you want and a perfectly good computer, but the two don't talk, you presumably just need someone else with a slightly older Mac whom can help you with moving your files from your old drive to whatever you will use with your new computer. Whereabouts in NZ are you?

bluedisk

225 posts

Master Geek


  #2672244 12-Mar-2021 12:34
Send private message

 

 

The backups are on lots of different USB drives which is a pain, hence my decision to have all the files in one place on a 20 TB Raid drive. It was all working so well for about a year before the logic board died. In retrospect I should have bought an Intel based mac mini, but was seduced by the superior performance and low energy use of the M1. I'm on the Kapiti Coast.

 

I'm just not sure how to back up 20 TB worth of data without huge expense.




Life is a daring adventure or nothing at all...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 