BDFL - Memuneh
65266 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 109104 12-Sep-2012 15:43
2 people support this post
Send private message

Just found out about a new forward service by NZ Post called YouShop.... An option for those buying electronics in the US via our Amazon link (not so subtle hint)?




Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

5168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 685022 12-Sep-2012 15:46
Send private message

Well, as long as you don't want battery-powered electronics, anyway:

Dangerous or prohibited items
You can't send prohibited items through the YouShop service. The most common examples of items that can't be sent include perfume, aftershave, items containing lithium-ion batteries, ink cartridges and aerosols. We'll take these items out before sending you any remaining items in the parcel. Anything we remove will be destroyed or disposed of. New Zealand Post is not liable for any prohibited items that are destroyed, so please consider our list when you're shopping.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



BDFL - Memuneh
65266 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 685024 12-Sep-2012 15:48
Send private message

WTF?




Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


5168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 685028 12-Sep-2012 15:50
Send private message

freitasm: WTF?


Seriously. I don't understand all the hating on Li-Ion batteries. How many planes have been downed by a burning battery anyway? I'm guessing the number is the same as the number of ships that have been sunk by them - zero.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



BDFL - Memuneh
65266 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 685033 12-Sep-2012 15:55
Send private message

Yes, I know. Airlines should ask everyone to hand their iPad, Kindle and iPhone before flight and send them over via truck.




Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

6040 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 685035 12-Sep-2012 15:58
Send private message

So it's okay for businesses to ship devices internationally with lithium ion batteries, but consumers cannot?!

1276 posts

Uber Geek


  # 685037 12-Sep-2012 16:02
Send private message

How long before their address/es are blacklisted by NewEgg?




rm *



BDFL - Memuneh
65266 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 685038 12-Sep-2012 16:02
Send private message

It's ok to buy a laptop from Ascent and have it shipped by NZ Post CourierPost, but try going to a NZ Post branch to send a laptop to anyone via the same NZ Post CourierPost service and see if you can get past the agent....





Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


3382 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 685040 12-Sep-2012 16:04
Send private message

Detruire: How long before their address/es are blacklisted by NewEgg?


Why?  just curious, I've never bought anything from newegg, but why would it make a difference to them?

5168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 685041 12-Sep-2012 16:04
Send private message

I'm completely confused about the ink cartridges ban. A Li-Ion battery ban is somewhat understandable if hysterically over the top. But what the hell can an ink cartridge do?

Unless... unless ink cartridges really ARE made of plutonium-doped unicorn tears, and it's the plutonium they're worried about?

But then... we can load plutonium onto a million tons of explosive and throw it at Mars, so maybe that's not it at all.

EDIT: I am so having a fat-fingers afternoon.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

1276 posts

Uber Geek


  # 685042 12-Sep-2012 16:10
Send private message

sidefx:
Detruire: How long before their address/es are blacklisted by NewEgg?


Why?? just curious, I've never bought anything from newegg, but why would it make a difference to them?

I'm not certain, but I believe that it's because they're leaned on by suppliers to only sell to US/CA.




rm *

3382 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 685044 12-Sep-2012 16:12
Send private message

Detruire:
I'm not certain, but I believe that it's because they're leaned on by suppliers to only sell to US/CA.


Wouldn't surprise me TBH... so their suppliers can overinflate prices in other regions? :-/



BDFL - Memuneh
65266 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 685052 12-Sep-2012 16:18
Send private message

SaltyNZ: Well, as long as you don't want battery-powered electronics, anyway:

Dangerous or prohibited items
You can’t send prohibited items through the YouShop service. The most common examples of items that can’t be sent include perfume, aftershave, items containing lithium-ion batteries, ink cartridges and aerosols. We'll take these items out before sending you any remaining items in the parcel. Anything we remove will be destroyed or disposed of. New Zealand Post is not liable for any prohibited items that are destroyed, so please consider our list when you're shopping.


Actually, the Amazon Kindle uses Lithium Polymer so that should be fine. Mobile phones on the other hand...






Sharesies investment funds ($10 bonus signup until 31st January | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

5168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 685053 12-Sep-2012 16:21
Send private message

freitasm: 

Actually, the Amazon Kindle uses Lithium Polymer so that should be fine. Mobile phones on the other hand...




Well, I wondered about that too. But it's not a risk I would be prepared to take -- how is a packer moving probably a hundred items an hour going to know the difference between Lithium Polymer and Lithium Ion batteries? It would help to have a better list of prohibited items, as opposed to 'the most common...'




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

3666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 685054 12-Sep-2012 16:21
Send private message

The rules around battery renders the service useless for most of us techies.

1276 posts

Uber Geek


  # 685057 12-Sep-2012 16:22
Send private message

sidefx:
Detruire:
I'm not certain, but I believe that it's because they're leaned on by suppliers to only sell to US/CA.


Wouldn't surprise me TBH... so their suppliers can overinflate prices in other regions? :-/

So that the suppliers can make more, yeah.

Whether they do that just by hiking the prices, through agreements with local suppliers (who then pay more), or other mean, I don't know.




rm *

