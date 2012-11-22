Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#111998 22-Nov-2012 12:20
This is my Blackie, doing his favourite thing:

xpd

  #721258 22-Nov-2012 12:39
I attempted to take a picture of my cat once. I havent seen my arm or camera ever since.

Call a cat after a snake and what did I expect.... shouldve left its name as Lollipop.




  #721259 22-Nov-2012 12:42
My dog Khan during a recent trip in the Southern Alp foot hills. One of the few good walks I have found where you can take a dog.


 
 
 
 


  #721263 22-Nov-2012 12:48
Juniper. Lots of photos of her here.




  #721265 22-Nov-2012 12:50
Been trying to find a pic of my cat but cant find any... had oodles... 

Update : Found one of her as a kitten... say hi to "Viper"



Anyway, in meantime, pic of our old dog Bella who we had to re-home due to change in jobs etc.... 

bella




  #721272 22-Nov-2012 12:58
Scarlet, the black sheep



Pearl the bucket head



Tommy the Clyde-cross

  #721274 22-Nov-2012 13:05
Forgot about Kitty, the Jersey cow, the 2 little stinkers and Hansome the angus bull...

Awesome
  #721283 22-Nov-2012 13:19
http://www.adamscat.co.nz/




  #721288 22-Nov-2012 13:26
Rosie, our lowchen / poodle cross:




(On that note, may I suggest you folks upload to Geekzone instead of using a third party service? It will be resized properly and optimised for faster download automatically)




  #721307 22-Nov-2012 13:41
Lucy, the youngest in our pack:




  #721308 22-Nov-2012 13:44
Jess the office dog fits comfortably on most shelving:


Obi the action ridgeback:




  #721329 22-Nov-2012 14:17
mattRSK: My dog Khan during a recent trip in the Southern Alp foot hills. One of the few good walks I have found where you can take a dog.


Nice! Might have to check that place out!! Easy to get to?




  #721331 22-Nov-2012 14:18
Great pictures guys, keep 'em coming.




  #721333 22-Nov-2012 14:21
Our furkids are Siberian Huskies:

Shasta
Fei Fei
  #721335 22-Nov-2012 14:24
dpw: Lucy, the youngest in our pack:





Nice.... Bernese Mountain Dog

[Moderator edit (MF): fixed that for you]




  #721341 22-Nov-2012 14:28
maverick:
dpw: Lucy, the youngest in our pack:





Nice.... Burmese Mountain Dog


Close... Bernese... Wink The rest have their own website




