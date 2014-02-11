I tried to find another one of these threads but failed to. I have been watching a lot of TV series lately and wonder if people have been watching the same ones or would like to post an opinion about the show that they are currently following with NO SPOILERS
Currently: The walking Dead
Current episode as of post: S4-E9.
Quick explanation:
Walking dead is a zombie series in the USA where a group of people are surviving. They never say zombie but refer to terms like Walkers. It is filled with cliff hangers and people doing stupid stuff that no level headed person would consider. Especially when you are endangering the "group" So it really turns out to that you are frustrated at silly decisions and then stuck with a cliffhanger and want to watch it next week.
How was it:
Watching them just run away from an old camp and get split up, More frustrating actions by a certain group member.
(I still watch Top Gear)
Finished within the last month:
Breaking Bad
Sherlock