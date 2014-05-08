networkn: 

I thought GZ could use a Thread on my absoloute favourite toy as a kid, Lego.



As a young child I was given a Police Station Set, which I LOVED. A year later the Fire Station Set. Combined I used to make MONSTER spaceships and many other things.



When I found out my first born was to be a Son, one of my first thoughts was to ensure he had Lego to play with. He is nearly 5 now and I have been looking around. I am undecided on a new set or perhaps a second hand set in good condition, ideally one with a few extra sets included.



If you have any city sets you are looking to offload where the manuals are in good condition, and the pieces are all present, please let me know.



Also anyone know where in (Preferably Central) Auckland I could take my Son that has a large selection of Lego which you can actually play with? I'd like to gauge his level of interest before investing into something like this.



There was an event a few weeks back but they point blank refused him entry even though he was a few weeks from the 5 year old limit.



To complicate things I have a 2 Year old daughter who is into everything. We are concerned bits will get broken or taken or lost, and yes, perhaps swallowed!