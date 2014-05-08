networkn: 

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lego Thread


21699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 144133 8-May-2014 12:46
One person supports this post
I thought GZ could use a Thread on my absoloute favourite toy as a kid, Lego. 

As a young child I was given a Police Station Set, which I LOVED. A year later the Fire Station Set. Combined I used to make MONSTER spaceships and many other things.

When I found out my first born was to be a Son, one of my first thoughts was to ensure he had Lego to play with.  He is nearly 5 now and I have been looking around. I am undecided on a new set or perhaps a second hand set in good condition, ideally one with a few extra sets included.

If you have any city sets you are looking to offload where the manuals are in good condition, and the pieces are all present, please let me know.

Also anyone know where in (Preferably Central) Auckland I could take my Son that has a large selection of Lego which you can actually play with? I'd like to gauge his level of interest before investing into something like this.

There was an event a few weeks back but they point blank refused him entry even though he was a few weeks from the 5 year old limit.

To complicate things I have a 2 Year old daughter who is into everything. We are concerned bits will get broken or taken or lost, and yes, perhaps swallowed!

103 posts

Master Geek


  # 1038964 8-May-2014 12:50
I had similar sets as a kid, but lost all the manuals.

 

 

A quick search on Google, and I found several sites that allowed me to downlaod all the old manuals, even for my 1978 sets.

 

 

Have heard people say you can order parts from old sets if you are missing them too.

 

 

Don't yet have a son to be up to date with whats current though.

 

 

4645 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1038982 8-May-2014 13:14
I would have thought at 5 you might have already bought him a couple of small sets to wet his appetite.  Or duplo.  I found duplo good as it came in simple blocks.  Something pretty uncommon with all this branded lego we're stuck with now.  The creator series is proably the most basic you can get, with teh city stuff (IMO) following close behind.

Everything else I tend to find has very specific pieces - almost akin to model making that being creative with pure blocks.  It's a pet peeve of mine.




2068 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1038984 8-May-2014 13:16
Hoofhaarted:  Have heard people say you can order parts from old sets if you are missing them too.  


http://www.bricklink.com/
is great.  Most sellers seem to be just individuals who trade as a hobby or are off-loading, and you get charged US$5 potage or less rather than the exorbitant shipping charges that appear on so many US on-line shops.  Also gives the options to search by geography, a few things I bought I ended up picking up a 5 minute drive down the road.




"I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road." -  Stephen Hawking



21699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1038986 8-May-2014 13:17
davidcole: I would have thought at 5 you might have already bought him a couple of small sets to wet his appetite.  Or duplo.  I found duplo good as it came in simple blocks.  Something pretty uncommon with all this branded lego we're stuck with now.  The creator series is proably the most basic you can get, with teh city stuff (IMO) following close behind.

Everything else I tend to find has very specific pieces - almost akin to model making that being creative with pure blocks.  It's a pet peeve of mine.




I would have given him Lego for his first birthday if it was up to me alone :) 

The reality is his little sister, unlike him, is trouble, Lego would be trips to the emergency room, so we held off.

4645 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1038987 8-May-2014 13:19
One person supports this post
networkn:
davidcole: I would have thought at 5 you might have already bought him a couple of small sets to wet his appetite.  Or duplo.  I found duplo good as it came in simple blocks.  Something pretty uncommon with all this branded lego we're stuck with now.  The creator series is proably the most basic you can get, with teh city stuff (IMO) following close behind.

Everything else I tend to find has very specific pieces - almost akin to model making that being creative with pure blocks.  It's a pet peeve of mine.




I would have given him Lego for his first birthday if it was up to me alone :) 

The reality is his little sister, unlike him, is trouble, Lego would be trips to the emergency room, so we held off.


So maybe you need to think of both of them, and do get some duplo.  Think of it as an investment with a plan to resell later.  I'm sure for $60 we got a box of duplo of trademe - there's a roaring trade on there.  That means she can use it, and he can start building things (rather than just copying plans).




21699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1038988 8-May-2014 13:20
davidcole:
networkn:
davidcole: I would have thought at 5 you might have already bought him a couple of small sets to wet his appetite.  Or duplo.  I found duplo good as it came in simple blocks.  Something pretty uncommon with all this branded lego we're stuck with now.  The creator series is proably the most basic you can get, with teh city stuff (IMO) following close behind.

Everything else I tend to find has very specific pieces - almost akin to model making that being creative with pure blocks.  It's a pet peeve of mine.




I would have given him Lego for his first birthday if it was up to me alone :) 

The reality is his little sister, unlike him, is trouble, Lego would be trips to the emergency room, so we held off.


So maybe you need to think of both of them, and do get some duplo.  Think of it as an investment with a plan to resell later.  I'm sure for $60 we got a box of duplo of trademe - there's a roaring trade on there.  That means she can use it, and he can start building things (rather than just copying plans).



I never really liked duplo, but maybe you are right.

4645 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1038992 8-May-2014 13:24
networkn:
davidcole:
networkn:
davidcole: I would have thought at 5 you might have already bought him a couple of small sets to wet his appetite.  Or duplo.  I found duplo good as it came in simple blocks.  Something pretty uncommon with all this branded lego we're stuck with now.  The creator series is proably the most basic you can get, with teh city stuff (IMO) following close behind.

Everything else I tend to find has very specific pieces - almost akin to model making that being creative with pure blocks.  It's a pet peeve of mine.




I would have given him Lego for his first birthday if it was up to me alone :) 

The reality is his little sister, unlike him, is trouble, Lego would be trips to the emergency room, so we held off.


So maybe you need to think of both of them, and do get some duplo.  Think of it as an investment with a plan to resell later.  I'm sure for $60 we got a box of duplo of trademe - there's a roaring trade on there.  That means she can use it, and he can start building things (rather than just copying plans).



I never really liked duplo, but maybe you are right.


I still enjoying playing with it....I mean teaching my son to use it :D .  He's 5.  With lego he tends to just get me to make the models - but with duplo he'll free play.  What I like about duplo is you can make really big things, like a tower taller than your kids, or a 3-4 level "fence" around your coffee table (ours was about 1.5m long by .8m)




14534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1038994 8-May-2014 13:29
One person supports this post
Our sons loved Lego, my feet didn't though tongue-out




21699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1038999 8-May-2014 13:35
KiwiNZ: Our sons loved Lego, my feet didn't though tongue-out


We had wooden floors in rural south Waikato. The middle of winter had my mother swearing like a sailor at times.

5146 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1039005 8-May-2014 13:42
2 people support this post
networkn: 

I would have given him Lego for his first birthday if it was up to me alone :) 

The reality is his little sister, unlike him, is trouble, Lego would be trips to the emergency room, so we held off.


I went to one of those nice toy shops and saw a $200 Meccano set that makes a battery-powered steam engine that can run on G-scale model rails as its main model, and about 6 others. I had to have it for our son. So I went up to the checkout to pay, and the lady asked if it was for me.

I said 'No, it's for my son.'

'Oh, how old is he?' she asked.

'Erm... he hasn't been born yet.' 

ಠ_ಠ

TRUE STORY.

TL;DR T-minus-6-months-and-counting first time dad to be buys $200 8-years+ Meccano set for son, gets look from checkout chick.




2333 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1039007 8-May-2014 13:45
One person supports this post
I loved Lego as a kid, still have plenty of it at my folks place. Probably hadn't played with it in 10 years, so last year I brought myself the Lego T1 Camper Van to play with, was a good little Easter project. 

http://shop.lego.com/en-NZ/Volkswagen-T1-Camper-Van-10220



21699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1039008 8-May-2014 13:45
SaltyNZ:
networkn: 

I would have given him Lego for his first birthday if it was up to me alone :) 

The reality is his little sister, unlike him, is trouble, Lego would be trips to the emergency room, so we held off.


I went to one of those nice toy shops and saw a $200 Meccano set that makes a battery-powered steam engine that can run on G-scale model rails as its main model, and about 6 others. I had to have it for our son. So I went up to the checkout to pay, and the lady asked if it was for me.

I said 'No, it's for my son.'

'Oh, how old is he?' she asked.

'Erm... he hasn't been born yet.' 

ಠ_ಠ

TRUE STORY.

TL;DR T-minus-6-months-and-counting first time dad to be buys $200 8-years+ Meccano set for son, gets look from checkout chick.


When my wife told me we were expecting Alex, it took me exactly 2 minutes to suggest I go and get some Lego for him. Basically the same conversation ensued with all the same looks.

5146 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1039010 8-May-2014 13:48
networkn:

When my wife told me we were expecting Alex, it took me exactly 2 minutes to suggest I go and get some Lego for him. Basically the same conversation ensued with all the same looks.


They just don't understand, do they? *sigh*

When he was about three we collected my old Lego from my parents place on a Christmas visit to Sydney. At current prices, he got about a $15K Christmas present that year. On a related note, if you've seen the Lego Movie: I'm so that dad now, and I so used to be that kid.




21699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1039012 8-May-2014 13:50
SaltyNZ:
networkn:

When my wife told me we were expecting Alex, it took me exactly 2 minutes to suggest I go and get some Lego for him. Basically the same conversation ensued with all the same looks.


They just don't understand, do they? *sigh*

When he was about three we collected my old Lego from my parents place on a Christmas visit to Sydney. At current prices, he got about a $15K Christmas present that year. On a related note, if you've seen the Lego Movie: I'm so that dad now, and I so used to be that kid.


It's on my list of things to take my son too. I had seen mixed reviews as to whether it was suitable. He is pretty sensitive, he found happy feet disturbing.

13650 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1039013 8-May-2014 13:55
We had several old steamer trunks around the house, as my brothers and I all went to boarding school and we packed trunks each term with our clothes. As time went by, the trunks were damaged and replaced and one of the useable ones ended up filled with Lego to a depth of about 12"!

It was  a nightmare trying to find bits you wanted amongst so many.

I do recall we had far less 'specialist' pieces in those days - you had to use far more imagination for your spaceships etc due to that!





Create new topic



