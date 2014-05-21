nickb800: I had a look on LINZ property ownership records, the cluster of buildings is on land owned by the Crown (Could be anything - Kordia, Airways, Defense or even leased to a third party).
Interestingly, land to the East of the cluster of buildings and North of the access road is owned separately by the airport company, this includes the isolated hut, green cabinet and two pylons. In fact the airport owns all of the land under the adjacent golf course
It makes sense. The NW runway is too short for wide body jets - the occasional stonking Cant'y nor'westers with cross-wind landings on the main runway can be "interesting". It would be nice if the NW runway could be extended some time.
Finally found a pretty detailed and credible explanation what this facility was: http://www.navy-radio.com/commsta/nz.htm. The 1994 report linked on the page has a lot more detail for anyone interested.