Help identifying this facility?


# 146557 21-May-2014 21:18
I was wondering if anyone can shed any light on what the buildings are at the center of this location? From memory it use to have large wire aerials or antennas strung between towers nearby that have since been removed.  It's very close to Christchurch airport so it may have had something to do with aircraft comms, or possibly operation deep freeze.  I'm just curious about this kind of stuff.

  # 1050852 22-May-2014 08:51
Google street-view shows an unsealed drive with a metal/chain-link gate, there's no sign.  It looks old, and military with high fences etc. 
This is the best google came up with for me:
http://www.cambridgeairforce.org.nz/RNZAF%20Stations%20South%20Island.htm#Harewood
The aerials you recall might tie in with this once being home for  RNZAF "311 Electrical and Wireless Squadron".

  # 1050872 22-May-2014 09:34
Hmm odd. park outside that gate numerous times and didn't even know it was there lol

I knew of the one beside the aero club, and further toward Tempelton/Weedons (the actual RNZAF HF comms base) but not that. I shall ask some people in the know

 
 
 
 


  # 1050886 22-May-2014 10:27
I thought this was RNZAF comms:




  # 1050905 22-May-2014 10:37
Ham radio club?

  # 1050938 22-May-2014 11:13
I had a look on LINZ property ownership records, the cluster of buildings is on land owned by the Crown (Could be anything - Kordia, Airways, Defense or even leased to a third party).

Interestingly, land to the East of the cluster of buildings and North of the access road is owned separately by the airport company, this includes the isolated hut, green cabinet and two pylons. In fact the airport owns all of the land under the adjacent golf course

  # 1050959 22-May-2014 11:50
nickb800: I had a look on LINZ property ownership records, the cluster of buildings is on land owned by the Crown (Could be anything - Kordia, Airways, Defense or even leased to a third party).

Interestingly, land to the East of the cluster of buildings and North of the access road is owned separately by the airport company, this includes the isolated hut, green cabinet and two pylons. In fact the airport owns all of the land under the adjacent golf course


It makes sense.  The NW runway is too short for wide body jets - the occasional stonking Cant'y nor'westers with cross-wind landings on the main runway can be "interesting".  It would be nice if the NW runway could be extended some time.

  # 1051024 22-May-2014 12:53
It looks like a stock standard HF antenna. Oceanic Control is in Auckland which handles all the HF stuff for the Pacific still.

 
 
 
 


  # 1051358 22-May-2014 20:35
Fred99:
nickb800: I had a look on LINZ property ownership records, the cluster of buildings is on land owned by the Crown (Could be anything - Kordia, Airways, Defense or even leased to a third party).

Interestingly, land to the East of the cluster of buildings and North of the access road is owned separately by the airport company, this includes the isolated hut, green cabinet and two pylons. In fact the airport owns all of the land under the adjacent golf course


It makes sense.  The NW runway is too short for wide body jets - the occasional stonking Cant'y nor'westers with cross-wind landings on the main runway can be "interesting".  It would be nice if the NW runway could be extended some time.


Much to the disappointment of spotters and people taking the backroad from the coast. Watch this space

It's slated to be closed off and have aero club access from the north only :(

I was searching HF/VHF stations. And nothing come up with definate info. Mil one is in weedons, so that could well be leftovers for antartic program or oooollllddschool directional work similar to birdlings flat *puts tinfoil hat on for the comeback from mentioning it*

  # 1051795 23-May-2014 16:34
The buildings slide back to reveal a sub-terran gateway to the home of the Molemen.






All hail the Molemen.



  # 1054571 27-May-2014 19:48
Thanks for the suggestions guys.  I'm going to check with my father next time we catch up, he's been a member of the neighbouring Harewood golf club for about 25 years and knows the area well. Oblivian you are right, the airport company did purchase part of the land from the golf club a couple of years ago so they could extend the runway.  The club had two 18 hole courses but they are now consolidating with just one.  Apparent a new road has been surveyed in further west linking Pound Rd to Mcleans Island Rd  I'll post a follow up if more information comes to hand.



  # 1071865 21-Jun-2014 20:17
I checked with my day the other day, and he is pretty sure it was a radio communications facility used by the Americans as part operation deep freeze.  If that was the case then it may well have been run by the US Navy as they were responsible for providing air transport support for the operation until the lat 1990s.



  # 2412084 3-Feb-2020 20:49
Finally found a pretty detailed and credible explanation what this facility was: http://www.navy-radio.com/commsta/nz.htm.  The 1994 report linked on the page has a lot more detail for anyone interested. 

