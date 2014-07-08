Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 150028 8-Jul-2014 23:54
There are a LOT of threads on Geekzone which are complaining about this service or that company etc. I thought it was time to balance it out with a thread where you can let others know when someone or a company blew your mind with great service etc. 

I'd encourage this thread be kept exclusively for positive feedback. If you have negative feedback open another thread.

I'll Start: 

Massive Props to Event Cinemas Queen St, Auckland, who with no obligation to do so, refunded me for a gold cinema ticket because my taxi company arrived so late I couldn't get to the start in time.

It was nothing to do with them, and it was my Wife who called them to ask if it was possible, expecting and fairly enough that they would say no (I wouldn't have even asked).

Not only that, they swapped me to another ticket at Imax and when I was late a second time, had my ticket, glasses, and popcorn and drink ready for me without being asked so I didn't miss a single second of the movie. 

Colour me impressed and appreciative.

  # 1084506 9-Jul-2014 00:17
Ok I'll jump in and say that I received the most awesome customer service from Meccano at Sylvia park last week. Had to buy some better outfits for a new job and wow was the service from the tall gentleman classy (wish I could recall his name). I loath going into retail stores due to the poor service which is often dispensed, but this really had me so impressed that after going though every other store afterwards looking for more business shirts and blazers etc, I went back for more. 

  # 1084507 9-Jul-2014 00:18
One person supports this post
I can say thanks to NikT (Vodafone) for some adjustments done last month to my account. He knows what I am talking about :)




  # 1084511 9-Jul-2014 01:44
Big thank you to Glen from Apple.

Last year my 2012 MacBook Airs SSD failed. He jumped through hoops to get me a replacement the day the assessment came back for my faulty one. Arranged a pickup in a local store, and had them hold the last available unit for me. He spent hours working on it, and rushing approval and what not. So unbelievably nice of him since he could have made me wait a week to receive a replacement by post. 

Whenever I get great out of the ordinary service, I'll try to let the persons manager/supervisor know somehow. Good service should be recognised I believe, especially since complaints are all too common. 




  # 1084577 9-Jul-2014 10:08
25 people support this post
For me it was Southern Cross Healthcare.  Last year I got cancer, and I rang up my insurer to get pre-approval for surgery.  But unbeknownst to me my cover had lapsed when changing employers (not by my action), and through a series of mishaps including shifting house, and previously having payments come directly out of my salary, I wasn't aware of the lapse, which by the time I called Southern Cross had been about 9 months.  I had previously been a member for about 20 years.

I explained to them what had happened, and a week later they called to say they had reinstated my cover and all I needed to do was pay the 9 months back premiums.

Big kudos to Southern Cross, it took a huge amount of stress away, and my by now quite late stage cancer was rapidly excised.  You always hear bad things about insurance companies - nice to be able to spread some good news.  The fact that its a co-operative probably helped.



 





  # 1085791 9-Jul-2014 15:16
Big thanks to Chorus and Slingshot. I see a negative thread about either of these companies on almost a daily basis but I must say they've been great.

I rung and requested a fibre upgrade two weeks ago today. Slingshot rung last Friday and said they'd sent out the new modem and that Chorus would be visiting today. Chorus rung both yesterday and first thing this morning confirming the visit and he showed up 15 minutes after he rung. 

After spending about 10 minutes sussing out the job he said he'd be back next Wednesday to do the installation. I'm so excited!!!




  # 1085828 9-Jul-2014 15:55
4 people support this post
I don't want to derail the thread, but I don't see how that is example of 'going above and beyond'

It sounds exactly like they did what they were supposed to do. For 'normal' houses, that is pretty much what happens every time.

This thread should be about when businesses do far more than they needed to in order to give you a great experience, which this definitely isn't.

  # 1085832 9-Jul-2014 16:06
One person supports this post
Apple. iPhone 5 home button got sticky. Dude in Texas took my call , 9am. Replacement arrived at work from Sydney. 2-30pm next day. Yes I guess that's what they do, but if I was told 3-5 days, I'd be happy with that

 
 
 
 


  # 1085839 9-Jul-2014 16:17
I posted this in another thread, but thanks to Vodafone for completely zeroing out a bill that according to my interpretation of the T&Cs* was higher than it should've been. I'm not even a Vodafone customer anymore (it was my final bill) so I didn't expect that :)

*I don't actually know whether I interpreted them correctly or not.



  # 1347577 20-Jul-2015 10:42
This thread hasn't been as active as I'd hoped it would be, maybe it slipped off the radar, keep them coming guys, I am sure we could all use a little more positivity in our lives!

Today I got a call from Oakley who I sent my sunglasses into, for a quote to repair, after my wife sat on them. They have, without me asking them to, said they will replace the frames without cost to me, which saved me $200!!! I am blown away. I fully intend to have another 15 years of wearing Oakley.

Last Friday, Sony agreed to replace the bulb in my projector, which started to show signs of premature wear, with a brand new bulb for free! Saving $800. Usually projector manfacturers prorata the bulb cost over it's estimated life in which case I still would have had to pay $600 if they hadn't stepped up. Well beyond my expectations. 

  # 1347587 20-Jul-2015 11:02
Have to say Nespresso have some of the best Customer Service I have received recently.

Our Milk Frother stopped work 100 %, ( wouldn't spin and would burn the milk), rang on a Sunday, new frother arrived on Monday.

Then the main unit also failed ( friends had run non nespresso capsules through). 2 Days later a loan machine arrived, as well as instructions on having the fauly unit picked up etc.

a week later, the process was reversed as our now fixed unit was returned, and we loaded the loaner back.

Brilliant service, excellent phone manner etc from the guy(s) I spoke to ( assuming US based), and has not cost us a cent.

  # 1347589 20-Jul-2015 11:05
Not a business, but still impressed me -- I had a problem getting access to my Christchurch City Libraries/Wheelers ebooks after having to reset my tablet, so I sent them an email. Within half an hour I had someone ring me up and guide me through a few things to try and sort it out. Between them and Wheelers support I couldn't expect better service -- I can only dream of this level of support from my ISP...

  # 1347637 20-Jul-2015 11:26
Booked




  # 1347732 20-Jul-2015 12:45
Maybe it illustrates that there are fewer incidents of companies going above and beyond than there are negative interactions? ;-)

I'll give props to Amazon (whatever props actually are - I have no idea but apparently being given them is good) for replacing my Kindle last year for $50. The one they replaced I bought second hand from TM and when it died a death, they replaced it with a gen 2 Paperwhite for $50.

Then when I told them I would not be in NZ to receive delivery because I was going to see my mother in the UK, they happily sent it to her instead so I could pick it up on my trip!

They organised all that in one 10 minute online chat session.

Also to Apple for having a specialist in California ring me when there was a weird problem with File Vault on my laptop. Ended up with 3 long calls to Apple in USA, her personal email at work for communicating and a fixed laptop as the outcome. To be able to focus attention like that on one customer out of millions is quite an achievement really.







  # 1347733 20-Jul-2015 12:48
One person supports this post
The very reason I started this thread was to balance some of the overly negative posts made here almost on a daily basis, lambasting companies for not meeting expectations (some of which I feel are unrealistic or unfair), however in general people will tell 2 people about something they were happy about, but 10 about something they were unhappy about and so it goes.

Amazon have never failed to impress me with resolutions to my issues, it's why I am heavily invested in their eco system.

  # 1347744 20-Jul-2015 13:01
Yep, Amazon is great; I've had defective DVDs replaced with no fuss whatsoever, including a free upgrade to priority delivery and in one case a $50 gift certificate for my trouble.

