

This thread hasn't been as active as I'd hoped it would be, maybe it slipped off the radar, keep them coming guys, I am sure we could all use a little more positivity in our lives!



Today I got a call from Oakley who I sent my sunglasses into, for a quote to repair, after my wife sat on them. They have, without me asking them to, said they will replace the frames without cost to me, which saved me $200!!! I am blown away. I fully intend to have another 15 years of wearing Oakley.



Last Friday, Sony agreed to replace the bulb in my projector, which started to show signs of premature wear, with a brand new bulb for free! Saving $800. Usually projector manfacturers prorata the bulb cost over it's estimated life in which case I still would have had to pay $600 if they hadn't stepped up. Well beyond my expectations.