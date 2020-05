While Bourbon is considered to be part of the Whiskey family, in my books, Bourbon isn't a real Whiskey. ;-) It doesn't taste right to be a whiskey.



Real whiskey is Jamesons Irish whiskey.



Bourbon has corn as a predominant ingredient whereas Irish Whiskey and Scotch Whisky use malted barley with the method of drying the barley being the major difference between the two. Bourbon has a very different taste to Scotch whisky or Irish whiskey.



Bourbon is usually distilled once, Scotch distilled twice and Irish triple distilled.



Most Scotch's are blended malts, i.e. Whisky from different stills whereas most Irish whiskey is a single malt.



Whiskey was first distilled in Ireland about 1000 AD, this predates when Whisky was distilled in Scotland.



