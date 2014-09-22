Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicLock picking anyone?
Disrespective

1862 posts

Uber Geek


#152260 22-Sep-2014 08:30
Send private message

I'm not quite sure if this is against the usage guidelines but I've started getting back into lock picking as a passtime/hobby. If it is a bit borderline then Mod's please delete this. 

I've not joined any local (wgtn) groups yet as I seem to be very rusty and don't think I want to do it as a sport. I was just interested to see if anyone else is any good at it on here. 

Because I know it will be asked, here's the legal guff from here:

Being disguised or in possession of instrument for burglary
(1)Every one is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years who, without lawful authority or excuse,—

 

  • (a)has in his or her possession any instrument capable of being used for burglary with intent to use it for such a purpose; or
  • (b)has his or her face covered or is otherwise disguised with intent to commit any imprisonable offence.
(2)If any person is convicted of being in possession of an instrument for burglary, the court may, if it thinks fit, order the instrument to be forfeited to the Crown or disposed of as the court directs at the expense of the convicted person, and may order the person to pay any reasonable cost incurred by the Commissioner of Police in retaining the instrument.

In essence, it is completely legal to own lock picks, so long as you aren't caught with them whilst doing something suspicious. 

There are some fantastic resources on Youtube and I have collected a few very good pdf's if anyone is interested, also. 

Anyone got any little tips or tricks they care to share?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
networkn
27473 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1133390 22-Sep-2014 08:52
Send private message

Hobbies which have the potential to land you in prison are ones I tend to stay away from!

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
nakedmolerat
4587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1133404 22-Sep-2014 09:22
Send private message

Where are you based?

I have this lock that I really want someone to unlock it for me (one that use combination of number).

Btw, I remember 10 years ago, I locked myself out from my flat at 3 am in the morning. I paid $300 to get 12 sec job done - no choice, it was winter break in Dunedin!

Geektastic
16751 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1133406 22-Sep-2014 09:24
Send private message

networkn: Hobbies which have the potential to land you in prison are ones I tend to stay away from!



Well many of them could do that...even working in IT for a job could if you misused the skillset!

Lock picking has always fascinated me but one of those lock guns seems like a better and handier solution!







Disrespective

1862 posts

Uber Geek


  #1133408 22-Sep-2014 09:26
Send private message

nakedmolerat: Where are you based?

I have this lock that I really want someone to unlock it for me (one that use combination of number).

Btw, I remember 10 years ago, I locked myself out from my flat at 3 am in the morning. I paid $300 to get 12 sec job done - no choice, it was winter break in Dunedin!

 

I’m based in wellington but my skills don’t extend onto combination locks unless its simple shimming. I won’t go into further detail as i’m sure you can google that. Toool make a nice wee credit card set of picks and tension wrenches (laser cut from stainless steel) that I keep in my wallet for times i'm locked out of my house... since getting the kit though i've not needed it, heh. 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11952 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1133410 22-Sep-2014 09:27
Send private message

I used to pick basic padlocks, mainly because I kept losing my keys for my bike lock....  :) Was surprising how many just need a small flat bladed screwdriver.... things have changed since then though, Id struggle to do even a $2 shop padlock now :)




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

BinaryLimited
796 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #1133455 22-Sep-2014 10:08
Send private message

Disrespective: I'm not quite sure if this is against the usage guidelines but I've started getting back into lock picking as a passtime/hobby. If it is a bit borderline then Mod's please delete this. 

I've not joined any local (wgtn) groups yet as I seem to be very rusty and don't think I want to do it as a sport. I was just interested to see if anyone else is any good at it on here. 

Because I know it will be asked, here's the legal guff from here:

Being disguised or in possession of instrument for burglary
(1)Every one is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years who, without lawful authority or excuse,—

 

  • (a)has in his or her possession any instrument capable of being used for burglary with intent to use it for such a purpose; or
  • (b)has his or her face covered or is otherwise disguised with intent to commit any imprisonable offence.
(2)If any person is convicted of being in possession of an instrument for burglary, the court may, if it thinks fit, order the instrument to be forfeited to the Crown or disposed of as the court directs at the expense of the convicted person, and may order the person to pay any reasonable cost incurred by the Commissioner of Police in retaining the instrument.

In essence, it is completely legal to own lock picks, so long as you aren't caught with them whilst doing something suspicious. 

There are some fantastic resources on Youtube and I have collected a few very good pdf's if anyone is interested, also. 

Anyone got any little tips or tricks they care to share?


Pieces of wire ( or paper clip ) can pick locks...Depending on the lock will depend of the thickness of the wire. Locked myself out my shed a few times...*sigh*
Its actually very scary how easy it is to pick a lock.

Whats even worse is cracking safe's, so easy. For some safe's you don't even need any tools, just your hand to bang on the top.
Yes the safe was mine, purchased from Bunnings and Mitre 10. Had to return both of them, there was nothing safe about them.




Binary Limited - Safe. Secure. Simple. ™
www.binarylimited.co.nz

russelo
311 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1133459 22-Sep-2014 10:17
Send private message

Got interested when I was watching some youtube video a year or so ago.
Bought a cheap kit from DX which I haven't tried yet.

So far I've managed to unlock my own office drawer and a cheap small padlock I bought for testing.
Needs a lot of time and patience though.



Noviota
77 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #1133828 22-Sep-2014 16:14
Send private message

Check out LockSport. There is even a Wellington group. http://locksport.org.nz/

Boeingflyer
631 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #1133999 22-Sep-2014 19:00
Send private message

A flatmate lost one of our keys to the garage, wouldn't pay to replace, long story, but anyway it was going to cost $100 to get it picked and put a new barrel in.  Brought one of those guns from DX for $5 and did it within 5 minutes.  Only had to pay $30 for the new barrel.  

clinty
1088 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2686867 5-Apr-2021 21:42
Send private message

Had this unlocked as am looking at taking up something to keep up my manual dexterity as the years advance, and cross stitch, knitting and sewing aren't my thing lol

Came across lock pick lawyer in the "what YouTube channel are you following" and have got hooked :)

Anyone else taken up this hobby? How did you get started? Good tools, bad tools?

Clint

Kraven
676 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686875 5-Apr-2021 22:14
Send private message

I tried getting into it a couple of years ago, got a set of beginner picks from Pickpals which seemed to be OK in quality. Biggest challenge I faced was finding some decent locks to practice on without spending a fortune. You also need a quiet place away from distractions, for me this was hard with young kids at home! Eventually other things grabbed my attention and I gave up on it, at least for now...

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15517 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2686887 5-Apr-2021 23:03
Send private message

I once read somewhere that the definition of a hacker was someone who can't resist opening a lock. I see lock pickers as mainly harmless types who just love a good puzzle. They are curious, not criminals. Lock picking is a worthy activity, part of the pursuit of knowledge.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27898 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686908 6-Apr-2021 05:16
Send private message

Watch lockpickinglawyer on YouTube

He opens anything




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

clinty
1088 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2686916 6-Apr-2021 07:34
Send private message

Batman: Watch lockpickinglawyer on YouTube

He opens anything

 

 

 

As I mentioned in my post - I spent far too much time watching that channel over the weekend lol

 

Its amazing to see the huge amount of variety there is in locks - and that just because its a sturdy looking lock, doesn't mean it can't be opened in seconds

 

Am looking for resources to help me start up, pitfalls to avoid, reasonable tools for a starter - although it seems like even the cheapest sets are reasonable.

 

 

 

Clint

Eva888
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2686974 6-Apr-2021 08:18
Send private message

I’m always amazed by the interesting hobbies people have. Maybe you could become an adviser on GZ about which locks not to install.

I guess picking locks is not much different to being a locksmith who practices his trade as a job. It’s just the words lock picking that creates negative emotions and suspicion. If it was lock puzzles, no one would bat an eyelid.

As for it being able to be used for crime...you could say that for a lot of things, Archery, Shooting and anyone who could use their technical skills to hack.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 