Disrespective

I've not joined any local (wgtn) groups yet as I seem to be very rusty and don't think I want to do it as a sport. I was just interested to see if anyone else is any good at it on here.
Because I know it will be asked, here's the legal guff from here:
Being disguised or in possession of instrument for burglary
(1)Every one is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years who, without lawful authority or excuse,—
- (a)has in his or her possession any instrument capable of being used for burglary with intent to use it for such a purpose; or
- (b)has his or her face covered or is otherwise disguised with intent to commit any imprisonable offence.
In essence, it is completely legal to own lock picks, so long as you aren't caught with them whilst doing something suspicious.
There are some fantastic resources on Youtube and I have collected a few very good pdf's if anyone is interested, also.
Anyone got any little tips or tricks they care to share?