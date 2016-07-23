We have one for Movies and TV series, so, as a huge fan of docos, I thought I'd add this.
Currently watching " Sicko" by Michael Moore, on Stan. Probably the only one of his I hadn't seen.
New Zealand Earth's Mythical Islands, It's a 3 part documentary about New Zealand that's airing on the BBC. I am just watching the first episode now and so far it's been really good.
pretty much every david attenborough doco on netflix lol
Also one called 21st century jet on Youtube - about the making of the Boeing 777
Clint
solaybro:
Wow.. I'll have to watch that!
Thanks!
Software Engineer
(the practice of real science, engineering and management)
Two older documentaries I've watched and would watch again are:
- Grand Prix The Killer Years. This on the early years of F1 and blood sport that it was.
- PQ17 An arctic convoy disaster. This explains it better than I can (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convoy_PQ_17)
If you haven't seen them yet, the "Why Am I" series on the Dunedin Longitudinal Study is absolutely fascinating. Was on broadcast TV recently.
Deep Purple - Made in Japan (BBC)
The story of my favourite live album, as well as a bit about how it all went pear-shaped before DP MKII because MKIII with David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes.
Lots of video footage from the Japan shows, which I didn't even know existed. Good stuff.
if you havent seen the doco on OJ simpson that has just screened on ESPN then you need to , much more than just OJ's life story. it's a history of LA and the USA of the last 40 years, fascinating.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
Prophet's Prey, about the Fundamentalist Mormons led by Warren Jeffs.
Very frightening to say the least, but a very good doco. I think it premiered at Sundance Festival a few years ago.
Last night we watched "One night in 2012" on BBCiplayer. It is the story of London's Olympic Opening Ceremony as seen through the eyes of its artistic director Danny Boyle and his creative team.
An hour and a half well spent.
I can see a lot of good docos in my future, which is awesome, as it's pretty much the only thing I watch!
blakamin:
I can see a lot of good docos in my future, which is awesome, as it's pretty much the only thing I watch!
Yeah, there's a lot of good stuff being shown. You just need to look for it. BBC has plenty to watch.
On a side matter, the trouble is my wife has just discovered Bravo <groan>!
Ghostheads. US Netflix. About fans of Ghostbusters. Some people are... super fans! Plus interviews with the cast of I & II.
Keep these coming folks - watched a couple of the ones linked from here yesterday, thanks!
