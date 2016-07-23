Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicWhat Documentary did you just watch, and how was it?
blakamin

4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


#198808 23-Jul-2016 16:33
We have one for Movies and TV series, so, as a huge fan of docos, I thought I'd add this. 

 

 

 

Currently watching " Sicko" by Michael Moore, on Stan. Probably the only one of his I hadn't seen.

solaybro
591 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1597324 23-Jul-2016 17:10
New Zealand Earth's Mythical Islands, It's a 3 part documentary about New Zealand that's airing on the BBC. I am just watching the first episode now and so far it's been really good.







clinty
772 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1597326 23-Jul-2016 17:19
pretty much every david attenborough doco on netflix lol

 

Also one called 21st century jet on Youtube - about the making of the Boeing 777

 

 

 

Clint

 
 
 
 


blakamin

4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1597367 23-Jul-2016 17:34
solaybro:

 

New Zealand Earth's Mythical Islands, It's a 3 part documentary about New Zealand that's airing on the BBC. I am just watching the first episode now and so far it's been really good.

 

 

 

 

Wow.. I'll have to watch that!

 

Thanks!

JayADee
1768 posts

Uber Geek


  #1597440 23-Jul-2016 20:11
I'm watching that history of NZ houses on TVNZ on demand called The NZ Home. Good so far.

TwoSeven
1464 posts

Uber Geek


  #1597642 24-Jul-2016 10:51
I liked Genius, narrated by Stephen Hawkins. There is no physics in it and the experiements are aimed at non-physics people were really creative. My favourite ones were using the sand to show how many stars in a galaxy, a catapault to show how evolution works and the firewoks to show how long humans have been around for.




Software Engineer
   (the practice of real science, engineering and management)

WyleECoyoteNZ
796 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1598047 25-Jul-2016 10:53
Two older documentaries I've watched and would watch again are:

 

- Grand Prix The Killer Years. This on the early years of F1 and blood sport that it was.

 

- PQ17 An arctic convoy disaster. This explains it better than I can (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convoy_PQ_17)

 

 

deadlyllama
1018 posts

Uber Geek


  #1598098 25-Jul-2016 11:29
If you haven't seen them yet, the "Why Am I" series on the Dunedin Longitudinal Study is absolutely fascinating.  Was on broadcast TV recently.

 
 
 
 


BurningBeard
1032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1598157 25-Jul-2016 12:51
Deep Purple - Made in Japan (BBC)

 

 

 

The story of my favourite live album, as well as a bit about how it all went pear-shaped before DP MKII because MKIII with David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes.

 

Lots of video footage from the Japan shows, which I didn't even know existed. Good stuff.




My very metal Doctor Who theme

vexxxboy
3335 posts

Uber Geek


  #1598177 25-Jul-2016 13:21
if you havent seen the doco on OJ simpson that has just screened on ESPN then you need to , much more than just OJ's life story. it's a history of LA and the USA of the last 40 years, fascinating.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

jen1001
196 posts

Master Geek


  #1598223 25-Jul-2016 14:31
Prophet's Prey, about the Fundamentalist Mormons led by Warren Jeffs. 

 

Very frightening to say the least, but a very good doco. I think it premiered at Sundance Festival a few years ago.

 

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWUP9IYjfgI 

DaveB
1139 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1598465 25-Jul-2016 19:22
Last night we watched "One night in 2012" on BBCiplayer. It is the story of London's Olympic Opening Ceremony as seen through the eyes of its artistic director Danny Boyle and his creative team.

 

An hour and a half well spent.

blakamin

4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1598466 25-Jul-2016 19:32
I can see a lot of good docos in my future, which is awesome, as it's pretty much the only thing I watch!

DaveB
1139 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1598490 25-Jul-2016 20:15
blakamin:

 

I can see a lot of good docos in my future, which is awesome, as it's pretty much the only thing I watch!

 

 

Yeah, there's a lot of good stuff being shown. You just need to look for it. BBC has plenty to watch.

 

On a side matter, the trouble is my wife has just discovered Bravo <groan>!

blakamin

4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1601732 31-Jul-2016 15:27
Ghostheads. US Netflix. About fans of Ghostbusters. Some people are... super fans! Plus interviews with the cast of I & II.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68854 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1601741 31-Jul-2016 15:42
Keep these coming folks - watched a couple of the ones linked from here yesterday, thanks!




 

 

