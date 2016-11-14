There's a woman called Gina Salinas in Virginia who keeps signing up to things using my Gmail address (which is not my name but two random words with a dot in the middle - she's not using the dot). The first I knew about it was when I started getting order confirmations from Amazon for items she'd purchased for the childcare centre she co-runs (it's amazing what you can find out about someone with a snippit of their address and their full name). I never got a "confirm your email to validate your account" from Amazon so I assume she changed an existing Amazon user ID to my email address at some point. I contacted Amazon asking them to ring her and advise her she was using my email address, but they wouldn't. They suggested I email her! Um, hello? I was surprised they weren't keen to do it, given the access I could get to her account by clicking "I forgot my password".

Next I tried sending her a message on Facebook. No joy - it probably went into that hidden messages folder most people know nothing about. Shortly after that, she tried to sign up for a Blackberry account with my email address. I clicked the "I didn't request this" link, after making sure it was legit and not spam. Then I got an email from a lady confirming her place on a child-minding course. Excellent, I thought. A real person I could converse with! I explained the problem and asked the lady if she'd contact Gina and let her know she was using my email address. After a bit of to and fro, she said she'd done it.

A couple of months later I started getting promotional mail from all sorts of places - pet stores, sale of the day type sites, Best Buy, etc. I just hit the unsubscribe link at the bottom of all of them. Does the woman not wonder why she never gets any email at that address?

The last straw came when I started getting her Amazon purchase confirmations again. I'd exhausted every other option, and I really didn't want to be in the position where my email was being used for someone else's account. I used "I forgot my password" and reset her password, then updated her user email address to something completely random that didn't exist, so next time she tries to order something she won't be able to log on, and will hopefully have to create a new account. I made sure she didn't have Amazon Prime or any kind ongoing Amazon video subscription before I did it. I've written the new details down so that if she ever gets a clue and emails my address to find out what happened, I can ask her to stop using my address once and for all, and return the account access to her. I felt really uncomfortable resorting to that, but felt like I was out of options.