Well done @Ge0rge. I'm surprised someone didn't think of this sooner. My cat does something that both annoys me and makes me smile. When she wants out, in the middle of the night when I am sleeping soundly, she jumps on my bed, then onto a computer, then a plastic tray, then the floor. This makes a hell of a racket and always wakes me but I don't want to get up. It is cold. I huddle under the blankets and try to ignore her.

When she sees I am not moving, she does it again. And again. And again. I have tested her. She will carry on like this all night until I finally can't stand it any more and do get up. She gives me a satisfied look and bounces outside. No matter how grumpy I am I always smile at how well she has trained me. She is one smart kitty.