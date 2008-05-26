Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 22368 26-May-2008 08:38
I've seen this kind of thread on other forums I use, but they're now getting unmanageable with over 1000 replies, so I figured why not start it fresh on Geekzone??  Hopefully it takes off :)

Basically - tell us the last movie (or couple of movies) you watched, and what you thought about it.  I'll get things started:

30 Days of Night:  Based on a graphic novel series of the same name, and filmed in NZ with mainly NZ actors.  Stars Josh Hartnett, Melissa George and loads of Kiwi actors that I can't quite place, except Marge from old Shorty!!   It's a vampire flick set in Alaska where the sun disappears for 30+ days each year bringing perpetual night with it....good environment for vampires to thrive.  Anyway, I enjoyed it but found it predictable.  The Kiwi-American accents were cringeworthy and the vampire dialogue was infantile, but the imagery and aesthetic was really disturbing.  All in all it's a good vampire/horror flick and it totally cr@ps on things like The Ring and all those Japanese horror clones.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull:  Aside from the tinnitus I got from watching this at The Embassy (jk - but it WAS loud!) I really enjoyed this.  It was completely over the top like all Indy movies.  The stunts and action sequences were very impressive.  Harrison Ford can clearly still kick some arse!  I was pleasantly surprised by this considering my apprehension for the last few months leading up to it.  It's a great action-adventure.  I just hope it's the last one.

P.S. If you're 6'4" or over, avoid row G of the Platinum Seats at The Embassy - leg room is awful!

Over to the masses....

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 286
  # 133240 26-May-2008 09:02
  # 133244 26-May-2008 09:19
Watched The Golden Compass last night.
Bit violent/confusing for younger viewers, but overall was enjoyable fantasy/adventure movie. The ending could have been taken a bit further, but I guess theyve left it open for a second part almost.......

  # 133245 26-May-2008 09:20
chiefie: Just been to Iron Man lastnight... (a bit slow aren't we?) and left thinking "Heck, that's the best Marvel comic-movie ever!".


I must be the last person to see this!  My brother-in-law gave me the most disgusted look when I said I hadn't seen it yet :)  Going later this week with my Movie Money tickets - Trade Me gave them to me for some UI testing I did (thanks TM!)

  # 133248 26-May-2008 09:38
Im yet to see Iron Man too, although planing on going tomorrow night, go half price tuesdays!

Seen There will be Blood last night.. Rated #60 of all time on IMDB (8.5/10). Dont quite know if it deserves that. Its a tad slow, i really started to feel it at around the 2 hour mark (2 and a half hour movie). Still its worth the watch, had a good story line, Daniel day lewis was awesome and deserved his oscar.

# 133650 27-May-2008 20:12
I went to see Iron Man a week or so ago, and was really surprised at how good it was.

Best Marvel Movie I've been to yet.

Looking forward to the new Hulk movie, the trailers look awsome! Smile

  # 133651 27-May-2008 20:22
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, last week. Not bad, but the picture doesn't compare with the old ones. Too much CGI or is it too much colour filtering being applied? Still fun though. Sorry can't give any spoilers.




  # 133653 27-May-2008 20:36
Saw 2 films recently

Iron Man - It was really good. Enjoyed it a lot Smile

Indiana Jones and Last Crusade - Yea, I know its really very old movie, but I had fun watching it Tongue out




  # 133678 27-May-2008 21:32
Iron Man: Amazing movie, that suit was so awesome and Wow! Although I was a bit disappointed at being told to stay for the ending scene after credits and finding it really was only about 5 words long.

What Happens in Vegas: A lot better than I expected, a really great, lighthearted movie and quite nice for the girlies out there (Ashton is so HOT with his shirt off)

Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull: Great movie, the end was a bit far out as such, but still really great :) also all the shorts before hand looked really good!! Looks like I'll be spending a bit on movies lately









  # 134604 31-May-2008 14:30
Jumper: I started watching this with my flatmates the other night but had to leave to pick up my gf from work.  It actually didn't seem too bad!  I'm no Hayden Christenson fan since he butchered his portrayal of Anakin/Vader, but still....I guess I wrote the movie off based on that.  I'll finish watching it this weekend hopefully.

Should be going to Iron Man tonight too....exciting :)

  # 134608 31-May-2008 14:54
Iron Man
Great movie if you're into gadgets and big boys toys! If you liked Transformers then you should like it, although theres not quite as many explosions and action scenes, but a better storyline.

Harold and Kumar - Escape From Guantanamo Bay
If you're into cheesy 'Haha lets get stoned haha drugs are funny haha' movies then this will be a treat. I however, found it lame and cliche. Much like the first movie. Some laughs, but kinda silly and cheap.

Untraceable
Pretty horrific and graphic in some parts - dont watch if you're squeamish! But for those who like a bit of heart pounding mixed with a little geeky coolness, this is for you!

Juno
If you like Little Miss Sunshine, you should like this. Its a Fox searchlight film. Kind of Heart Warming in a quirky kind of way. Either you'll find it deep and meaningful, or boring, depending if you're into that kind of thing or not.

On DVD Recently:
Stranger than Fiction
Quite witty and clever film starring Will Farrel in a serious role! Watch if you like to follow a clever and thoughtful storyline. Dont watch it if you need explosions to enjoy a film.

A Beautiful Mind
Very interesting film with Russel Crowe as the main actor. Another inspiring and meaningful movie that has a nice storyline that captures the minds of the audience well.



  # 135167 3-Jun-2008 13:18
gehenna: Jumper: I started watching this with my flatmates the other night but had to leave to pick up my gf from work.  It actually didn't seem too bad!  I'm no Hayden Christenson fan since he butchered his portrayal of Anakin/Vader, but still....I guess I wrote the movie off based on that.  I'll finish watching it this weekend hopefully.

Should be going to Iron Man tonight too....exciting :)


Right, well I watched the rest of Jumper, and while I was intrigued by the premise and wasn't completely turned off by Hayden Christensons performance, I felt the whole film was lacking something for me.  I'm also a bit annoyed at the whole way they approached setting this up for a sequel.  It felt like a sales pitch to me - sort of "well, if you want to know what happens you're just going to have to pay us more money".  I mean come on, it's not a sequel-worthy movie, they could have totally wrapped it up in a single film. 

Didn't make it to Iron Man again - at this rate I won't see it until it hits DVD. Sigh.

The Road To Guantanamo:  This docu-drama is brilliant, a MUST-SEE for everyone.  Basically it tells the story of a few Pakistani-Englishmen who are in the wrong place at the wrong time.  They end up getting taken prisoner with a bunch of Taliban/civilians.  2/3 of the film traces their steps from being captured, to ending up in Guantanamo Bay, and finally their release.  Its a very scary story, and some "flashbacks" to their normal lives in England while being in prison really hammer home the peril they are in.  I enjoyed the fact that this was not another excuse to bash America, granted it didn't paint the allies in the best light, but it did stick to its principles and told only the story of the men involved without getting in to the morality of the War on Terror.  5/5 for me!

The Other Boelyn Girl:  Oh god, why must these producers insist on using American actresses for English roles!  If I have to hear Natalie Portman speaking in another broken-English accent I think I will go postal!  If you've watched The Tudors you'll find this movie to take a different approach to the whole Henry VIII + Anne Boelyn story.  I wasn't impressed and on the whole the movie just felt too rushed to make me care about the characters in any way.  The costumes were very good, the sets had some good aspects but again seemed a bit low-budget to me.  The story itself - BORING.  I don't recommend this to anyone, especially if you know your history!

  # 135174 3-Jun-2008 13:28
mushion22: A Beautiful Mind
Very interesting film with Russel Crowe as the main actor. Another inspiring and meaningful movie that has a nice storyline that captures the minds of the audience well.

I advise anyone who has not seen this movie to get it, and ignore the fact that Russel Crowe is in it (unless you actually like him of course).

Its a fantastic story, and your missus will be happy that you got a 'nice' movie for once.









  # 135178 3-Jun-2008 13:39
tonyhughes:
mushion22: A Beautiful Mind
Very interesting film with Russel Crowe as the main actor. Another inspiring and meaningful movie that has a nice storyline that captures the minds of the audience well.

I advise anyone who has not seen this movie to get it, and ignore the fact that Russel Crowe is in it (unless you actually like him of course).

Its a fantastic story, and your missus will be happy that you got a 'nice' movie for once.


Ditto, tis a good film!

  # 135430 4-Jun-2008 12:28
30 Days of Night:  Based on a graphic novel series of the same name, and filmed in NZ with mainly NZ actors.  Stars Josh Hartnett, Melissa George and loads of Kiwi actors that I can't quite place, except Marge from old Shorty!!   It's a vampire flick set in Alaska where the sun disappears for 30+ days each year bringing perpetual night with it....good environment for vampires to thrive.  Anyway, I enjoyed it but found it predictable.  The Kiwi-American accents were cringeworthy and the vampire dialogue was infantile, but the imagery and aesthetic was really disturbing.  All in all it's a good vampire/horror flick and it totally cr@ps on things like The Ring and all those Japanese horror clones.


LOL A while back I was driving home from work one day (Wellington) and I over took a car transport truck carrying two american style SUV's with a "North Slope County" logo on the side of each truck. I though to myself "that's a bit wierd" and tried Googling it when I got home to see if it was movie related and didnt find anything.

I eventually saw this movie (as Im keen on vampire/zombie genres) and immediately spotted the trucks I had seen. I Googled the movie again and saw they had filmed it in Queenstown and some in West Auckland.

Im guessing they must have been moving the trucks up to Auckland from Queenstown and had just got off the ferry from the South Island.

How wierd is that?

Trevor

PS I thought this movie was pretty good.

  # 135432 4-Jun-2008 12:41
Saw Indiana Jones last night......... hmm.. dosent have the edge of the others, but was watchable. They should stop now though, give up all thoughts of #5 as Ive heard.........

Also saw The Forbidden Kingdom over the weekend, very cool, good old kung fu in the style of Monkey Magic etc Laughing

Oh and saw Jumper - good idea etc, could have done a lot more with it but overall Id give it a 6.5/10.




