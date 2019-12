gehenna: Jumper: I started watching this with my flatmates the other night but had to leave to pick up my gf from work. It actually didn't seem too bad! I'm no Hayden Christenson fan since he butchered his portrayal of Anakin/Vader, but still....I guess I wrote the movie off based on that. I'll finish watching it this weekend hopefully.



Should be going to Iron Man tonight too....exciting :)

Right, well I watched the rest of, and while I was intrigued by the premise and wasn't completely turned off by Hayden Christensons performance, I felt the whole film was lacking something for me. I'm also a bit annoyed at the whole way they approached setting this up for a sequel. It felt like a sales pitch to me - sort of "well, if you want to know what happens you're just going to have to pay us more money". I mean come on, it's not a sequel-worthy movie, they could have totally wrapped it up in a single film.Didn't make it to Iron Man again - at this rate I won't see it until it hits DVD. Sigh.: This docu-drama is brilliant, a MUST-SEE for everyone. Basically it tells the story of a few Pakistani-Englishmen who are in the wrong place at the wrong time. They end up getting taken prisoner with a bunch of Taliban/civilians. 2/3 of the film traces their steps from being captured, to ending up in Guantanamo Bay, and finally their release. Its a very scary story, and some "flashbacks" to their normal lives in England while being in prison really hammer home the peril they are in. I enjoyed the fact that this was not another excuse to bash America, granted it didn't paint the allies in the best light, but it did stick to its principles and told only the story of the men involved without getting in to the morality of the War on Terror. 5/5 for me!: Oh god, why must these producers insist on using American actresses for English roles! If I have to hear Natalie Portman speaking in another broken-English accent I think I will go postal! If you've watched The Tudors you'll find this movie to take a different approach to the whole Henry VIII + Anne Boelyn story. I wasn't impressed and on the whole the movie just felt too rushed to make me care about the characters in any way. The costumes were very good, the sets had some good aspects but again seemed a bit low-budget to me. The story itself - BORING. I don't recommend this to anyone, especially if you know your history!