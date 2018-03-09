Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Baby Get Shaky!
1654 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

# 230715 9-Mar-2018 17:16
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Every so often something golden comes out of NZ Journalism. In this case Spinoff/Stuff have recently covered Albi Whale and his supposed "super computer" Zach. Stuff previously covered the announcement of Zach at a small gathering in Chch last year which the Chch Mayor was supposed to have attended (but didn't).

 

Stuff: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/102062565/hunting-the-whale-a-supercomputer-inventors-dubious-trail

 

Spinoff: https://thespinoff.co.nz/the-best-of/06-03-2018/the-mystery-of-zach-new-zealands-all-too-miraculous-medical-ai/

 

Albi Whale of Chch claims to run a Charitable Trust which has over $450 in assets including a super computer named 'Zach' which is supposed to be an advanced AI that can do everything and anything - but only by email with a 20 minute turn around. Albi claims that the system is based overseas but that they are importing "multiple Cray XC50 supercomputers" to act as a Firewall in NZ which will be setup in a historic building in Chch within 6-9 months. Albi has previously touted his 'Terrible Talk' ISP (discussed over the years on GZ with an 'official' profile last active in 2103) which he claims has over 6 million customers in 12 countries (all through a resold whitelabled Vocus account). Their assets allegedly jumped from $1 million to $450m in the space of a year with Albi claiming to own 56 cars and a jumbo jet among other things all managed from an office above a bike shop in Chch. A previous company he was involved with was liquidated with the liquidator only able to reclaim $41 from the sale of some old junk.

 

I really can't believe that any news service is giving Albi and his father the time of day. This is all fanciful dream with no basis in realty. Everyone linked to this man and his 'companies' has to have lost any and all credibility they have. Giving this man any sort of media attention is just feeding his ego. @TerribleTalk would you like to comment?

xpd

SysOp
10225 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1972021 9-Mar-2018 17:32
Send private message quote this post

Since they havent posted since 2013 ina  thread called "Terrible Talk Listens to Geekzone", I dont think they will want to listen ;)

Its an entertaining tale regardless.....

 

Its an entertaining tale regardless..... 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***

5060 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1972023 9-Mar-2018 17:33
4 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

A cabin sign from the movie Airplane! Springs to mind:

 

 

Sorry if this isn't allowed mods.

 
 
 
 


6857 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1972040 9-Mar-2018 18:17
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I think I got a headache just from reading that nonsense.

28530 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1972088 9-Mar-2018 18:53
Send private message quote this post

I find it ironic that after numerous feel good stories written by Stuff that were questioned at the time by everybody but Stuff themselves (this here wins a prize http://www.stuff.co.nz/business/88797510/The-curious-tale-of-Alberic-Whale-Turning-over-his-company-to-world-charity) that Stuff should finally question him and his claims  - days after The Spinoff scoops the fact he's a fraud.

 

 

gzt

11015 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1972143 9-Mar-2018 20:51
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

I find it ironic they both have unbelievably long articles that do not mention the word. Both articles are missing something.


I find it ironic they both have unbelievably long articles that do not mention the word. Both articles are missing something.



Baby Get Shaky!
1654 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1972147 9-Mar-2018 21:05
Send private message quote this post

gzt:
sbiddle:

 

I find it ironic that after numerous feel good stories written by Stuff that were questioned at the time by everybody but Stuff themselves (this here wins a prize http://www.stuff.co.nz/business/88797510/The-curious-tale-of-Alberic-Whale-Turning-over-his-company-to-world-charity) that Stuff should finally question him and his claims  - days after The Spinoff scoops the fact he's a fraud.

 


I find it ironic they both have unbelievably long articles that do not mention the word. Both articles are missing something.

 

It feels like the authors are afraid to make a negative statement against this shame of a company for fear of being sued. I reckon Albi Whale and Shane Casbolt should get together, they both have high opinions of themselves and expect that everyone will believe there every word without question.

BDFL - Memuneh
65245 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1972150 9-Mar-2018 21:11
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

So much bullshit.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


What does this tag do
1024 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1972187 9-Mar-2018 23:39
Send private message quote this post

Interesting...

 

There are some smart people working on 'custom chips' in Christchurch however this is obviously snake oil.

1881 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1972208 10-Mar-2018 07:05
Send private message quote this post

So weird. 

 

Where are the IRD and SFO?

 

Are they simply manufacturing soley BS and its all BS and nobodys taken money from anyone in the process. 

 

Bizzare. 

 

 

 

 

 

Edit: Spelling.  Opps the Zach spell checker got it wrong. 

240 posts

Master Geek


  # 1972211 10-Mar-2018 07:42
Send private message quote this post

I came here after reading it on Stuff. Very bizarre story. The enigma layer sounds cool though.

1785 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1972215 10-Mar-2018 09:04
4 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

The IRD should audit him now, I wouldn't mind betting there is an enormous discrepancy between his publicly stated income and his tax contributions. 




Life is too short to remove USB safely.

884 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1978746 16-Mar-2018 15:56
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Latest: Internal Affairs considering investigating foundation behind AI programme

xpd

SysOp
10225 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1978747 16-Mar-2018 15:57
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Watch everything/one vanish overnight.

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***

225 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  # 1978751 16-Mar-2018 16:05
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I was most surprised about the whole 'sending it patient files' piece of the article. especially when I firmly believe this really is a mechanical turk style system, where its highly likely a bunch of people on the other end just read the notes and type a summary in response. who knows where your medical notes are going!

BDFL - Memuneh
65245 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1978754 16-Mar-2018 16:11
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

This doctor should be investigated by the Privacy Commission - but they won't do anything without a person complaining and giving evidence of breach first.




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

