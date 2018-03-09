Every so often something golden comes out of NZ Journalism. In this case Spinoff/Stuff have recently covered Albi Whale and his supposed "super computer" Zach. Stuff previously covered the announcement of Zach at a small gathering in Chch last year which the Chch Mayor was supposed to have attended (but didn't).

Stuff: https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/102062565/hunting-the-whale-a-supercomputer-inventors-dubious-trail

Spinoff: https://thespinoff.co.nz/the-best-of/06-03-2018/the-mystery-of-zach-new-zealands-all-too-miraculous-medical-ai/

Albi Whale of Chch claims to run a Charitable Trust which has over $450 in assets including a super computer named 'Zach' which is supposed to be an advanced AI that can do everything and anything - but only by email with a 20 minute turn around. Albi claims that the system is based overseas but that they are importing "multiple Cray XC50 supercomputers" to act as a Firewall in NZ which will be setup in a historic building in Chch within 6-9 months. Albi has previously touted his 'Terrible Talk' ISP (discussed over the years on GZ with an 'official' profile last active in 2103) which he claims has over 6 million customers in 12 countries (all through a resold whitelabled Vocus account). Their assets allegedly jumped from $1 million to $450m in the space of a year with Albi claiming to own 56 cars and a jumbo jet among other things all managed from an office above a bike shop in Chch. A previous company he was involved with was liquidated with the liquidator only able to reclaim $41 from the sale of some old junk.

I really can't believe that any news service is giving Albi and his father the time of day. This is all fanciful dream with no basis in realty. Everyone linked to this man and his 'companies' has to have lost any and all credibility they have. Giving this man any sort of media attention is just feeding his ego. @TerribleTalk would you like to comment?