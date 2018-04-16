Usually my Amazon US (cheap shipping) orders come via i-parcel, but this time has been shipped with "DPD" who I've never heard of before and who don't even seem to have a US presence. The tracking number given doesn't work anywhere, and the only two tracking updates have been:

Monday, April 2

11:09 AM

Completed customs clearance process

NZ

Monday, March 26

10:58 AM

Package arrived at a carrier facility

US



Parcel was due to arrive by Tuesday 10th, but "now expected by Friday" which I don't have much faith in either. Nobody can tell me who the local carrier is to follow up with, and although Amazon has refunded shipping etc it's still rather annoying. Anyone been given this carrier before and have any useful experience?