Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCGA Question
Geektastic

14798 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#233500 18-Apr-2018 16:03
Send private message quote this post

This is a different slant on the CGA.

 

I ordered some new astrophotography equipment ($6000 approx) from a company on the South Island. They were communicative right up until I paid them. Then they told me two days after shipping that they had shipped.

 

After a week, I chased them up. It took a few days to get a response but they told me that the nearest branch of the transport company was an address in Auckland. I responded suggesting that was unlikely as it was about 800km away from my house. 

 

After several more attempts to get hold of them, they responded saying it was misaddressed by them and would be sorted.

 

Now, 3 weeks later, I still have no goods. They are ignoring my phone calls and my emails and my text messages.

 

I have informed them (on Monday) that if the goods are not here by 1730 today, Wednesday, they may consider the contract cancelled on grounds of non-performance and non-delivery under the CGA and I will expect an immediate refund in full. I reinforced that by leaving a voicemail message yesterday saying the same thing.

 

I cannot explain their behaviour - my wife suggested it was a scam, but I said I thought that there were easier ways than setting up fake astronomy equipment sites...!

 

I very much doubt the goods will turn up in the next 90 minutes, so I will be writing to them this evening with account details for the refund and giving them 7 days to attend to that.

 

Thereafter, I presume my course of action is to apply to the Disputes Tribunal if they do not refund. Anything else I can/should do?





View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Marks & Spencer sell high quality, great value clothing and home products.
sonyxperiageek
2761 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1998721 18-Apr-2018 16:10
Send private message quote this post

How did you pay? Initiate a chargeback from your credit card? Get the bank involved?




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog | Sharesies Referral | Electric Kiwi Referral | UberEats Referral Code: eats-17atx

Coil
6615 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1998732 18-Apr-2018 16:21
Send private message quote this post

Notify the bank and police of fraudulent activity. If they are not ignoring contact, have not delivered or refunded goods as far as I am concerned that is fraud.
Proceed through DT, Maybe that guy from GP forums who was called secured collections or something could have fun with this lol.

 

How to turn 6k into 60k?

 
 
 
 


Geektastic

14798 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1998735 18-Apr-2018 16:24
Send private message quote this post

sonyxperiageek:

 

How did you pay? Initiate a chargeback from your credit card? Get the bank involved?

 

 

 

 

Bank transfer.





Geektastic

14798 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1998738 18-Apr-2018 16:26
Send private message quote this post

Coil:

 

Notify the bank and police of fraudulent activity. If they are not ignoring contact, have not delivered or refunded goods as far as I am concerned that is fraud.
Proceed through DT, Maybe that guy from GP forums who was called secured collections or something could have fun with this lol.

 

How to turn 6k into 60k?

 

 

 

 

If they do not refund, then I will do that - may even have my lawyer write them a rude letter.

 

Creating a website to scam what must be a pretty tiny percentage of the NZ population who buy astrophotography equipment does not seem a quick way to riches though!





Linux
6839 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1998755 18-Apr-2018 16:36
Send private message quote this post

URL to website? Let's see if it looks like a scam site

 

Linux

timmmay
16441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1998773 18-Apr-2018 16:53
Send private message quote this post

This is why I pay by credit card with new sites / businesses. Yes to notify bank, yes to CGA. Backup plan: hire some toughs to go visit them ;)

surfisup1000
4858 posts

Uber Geek


  #1998784 18-Apr-2018 17:12
Send private message quote this post

Geektastic:

 

sonyxperiageek:

 

How did you pay? Initiate a chargeback from your credit card? Get the bank involved?

 

 

 

 

Bank transfer.

 

 

Ouch. 

 

There are too many red flags here, such as sending to auckland,  saying they will sort it out, and reluctance to communicate. 

 

Maybe they are just disorganised geeks, but if I was sending 6k worth of goods I'd be very careful with addressing and postal. 

 

Look them up on the companies office website. 

 

If it is truly a scam disputes tribunal wouldn't help. 

 

And, for 6k of your money  they might find it profitable to liquidate and create a new company. Limited liability and all. 

 

Police might say it is a civil matter as they have minimal resource to actually investigate crime. 

 
 
 
 


Bung
3453 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1998786 18-Apr-2018 17:14
Send private message quote this post

Geektastic:

Creating a website to scam what must be a pretty tiny percentage of the NZ population who buy astrophotography equipment does not seem a quick way to riches though!



Maybe there's an AA meeting you could go to for help.(Astro Anoraks that is) Your supplier must have some reputation amongst your peers. What's happening in the sky at the moment, maybe he's stuck on a mountain staring upwards.

Edit Auckland may just be that like most things, what you buy gets shipped from an Ak importer's warehouse.

Coil
6615 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1998805 18-Apr-2018 17:49
Send private message quote this post

Could be drop shipping gone south?

Anyways, Go see a Lawyer or CAB. I would assume as one said above they will liquidate the company and you as a creditor if they are a drop shipper is in a bad position. 

mattwnz
16763 posts

Uber Geek


  #1998813 18-Apr-2018 18:18
Send private message quote this post

Didn't they give you any tracking number? Have you contacted the transport company to see if they have a record of it?

sdav
839 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1998826 18-Apr-2018 18:37
quote this post

Geektastic:

 

sonyxperiageek:

 

How did you pay? Initiate a chargeback from your credit card? Get the bank involved?

 

 

Bank transfer.

 

 

Did they insist you pay by bank transfer? I agree with the others, what's the website and company name?

Geektastic

14798 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1998994 18-Apr-2018 22:21
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

Didn't they give you any tracking number? Have you contacted the transport company to see if they have a record of it?

 

 

 

 

No, they did not.





Geektastic

14798 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1998995 18-Apr-2018 22:23
Send private message quote this post

I'm wary of naming them in a public setting at this point.

 

I've written this evening giving them 7 days to refund in full. If they do not, I won't bother contacting them further, I will simply apply to the Disputes Tribunal.

 

Can you use debt collectors to enforce DT orders?





networkn
23268 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1998996 18-Apr-2018 22:34
Send private message quote this post

The last company I took to DT, we won, they didn't show. They had no assets, went to ground. The liquidator was called in, couldn't find them, they didn't try very hard, shut down everything and recovered nothing. We got not a red cent. Sorry. Hope your outcome is better. 

 

I won't very often pay via bank transfer anymore. Like the Credit Card option esp if we haven't dealt with them before. 

 

 

 

 

Oblivian
4260 posts

Uber Geek


  #1998999 18-Apr-2018 22:45
Send private message quote this post

Add yourself to the list if It's who I'm thinking of.

 

Let me guess, they also run a photography business and astronomy open days on their back lawn?

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic




News »

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.