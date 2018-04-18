Geektastic:

This is a different slant on the CGA.

I ordered some new astrophotography equipment ($6000 approx) from a company on the South Island. They were communicative right up until I paid them. Then they told me two days after shipping that they had shipped.

After a week, I chased them up. It took a few days to get a response but they told me that the nearest branch of the transport company was an address in Auckland. I responded suggesting that was unlikely as it was about 800km away from my house.

After several more attempts to get hold of them, they responded saying it was misaddressed by them and would be sorted.

Now, 3 weeks later, I still have no goods. They are ignoring my phone calls and my emails and my text messages.

I have informed them (on Monday) that if the goods are not here by 1730 today, Wednesday, they may consider the contract cancelled on grounds of non-performance and non-delivery under the CGA and I will expect an immediate refund in full. I reinforced that by leaving a voicemail message yesterday saying the same thing.

I cannot explain their behaviour - my wife suggested it was a scam, but I said I thought that there were easier ways than setting up fake astronomy equipment sites...!

I very much doubt the goods will turn up in the next 90 minutes, so I will be writing to them this evening with account details for the refund and giving them 7 days to attend to that.

Thereafter, I presume my course of action is to apply to the Disputes Tribunal if they do not refund. Anything else I can/should do?