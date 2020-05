Thanks for sharing these teasers. I really like the idea. I like the nice touches you've included, using period-appropriate logos on the microphones for example, and the callback to the classic RNZAF bumper sticker. My only little gripe is the imitation of Lange's speech pattern. While he did have a very distinctive way of talking, I find it a little hard on the ears the way some people exaggerate his inflections. I would suggest that whoever is providing the voice acting could look at moderating it a little to make it less grating. While the graphics may not be bleeding edge, I didn't find that it detracted from the story. For me, story is king, and that's what I really want to know more about. Would you be willing to share more of the story ideas you have? I'm interested to know more about the characters you've created, the origins for the conflict (particularly how it diverges from actual history), and where you see the story going, particularly if it's to be a series.

A big part of the reason I find this so interesting is that it falls into my favourite period of NZ history - the 80s. I've been reading a lot about NZ political history from this period lately, and I found myself wishing someone would write a medium-form dramatisation of this period. Tom Scott and Greg McGee wrote a two-part mini series called Fallout which covered the early years of the Fourth Labour Government, particularly Lange's involvement in the anti-nuclear policy and the "fallout" with the Americans. Rewatching part 2 (I don't have part 1 on tape unfortunately), I was struck by how awkward some of the acting and dialogue was, and thought that a modern take on this period could be really interesting - I imagined a 90min episode for each year from say 1982 through to 1990, giving a decent amount of time to explore the key players of this period, as well as the changes wrought to the political, economic, social, and cultural spheres. However, I suspect I'm probably in the minority in finding this period of history interesting enough to justify that kind of treatment. However, a series such as the one you're working on could provide a measure of that exploration, but rather than focus on what some might see as dull politicians you could traverse the issues by focussing on key characters within the military, as it looks like you might be planning.

Kind of related is a young adults book that I read in the 1990s called "The Fourth Horseman" by John A Moller. It was a counterfactual story about the impacts on New Zealand (specifically Auckland) of a nuclear winter. It was based on the idea that New Zealand would become a collateral target of any nuclear exchange because we were part of the Anzus alliance and hosted nuclear ship visits from the US. With one of those ships in port, there was potential target for a Soviet nuclear strike, or at the very least the risk of nuclear fallout leading to a catastrophic nuclear winter. I found it fascinating because there were so few books or shows which were set in NZ, and it made a refreshing change from reading American or UK-centric fiction, but it also was very topical. If you haven't read it I would encourage you to try and track it down (it's not easy, but this link from the National Library would be a good starting point), though I imagine you've already done plenty of research.

All up, really great! Keep up the good work, and would love to see/read more about this project.