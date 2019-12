Coil: Hey,

Sorry to do this but my Sis is coming over tomorrow and she is a vege and the folks I live with are avid meat eaters, Whats a good dish where she can have a full meal and incorporate that into a meat? Going to be 6 of us!

I was thinking like a feta pasta salad and some steaks or pork ribs from the Milford Butcher? I am a good cook but have no ideas hahaha..



Cheers!

What about a smooth cream of tomato, onion and (buttoned) mushroom pasta as the base?

And for those who enjoy the meatier side of things - the pasta to be topped with thinly sliced chicken breast slivers, flash fried with ginger and garlic? If you have managed to cut the chicken slivers thin enough, no more than 60 seconds each side.

Or maybe thinly sliced (across the vein) venison medallions? This takes a little more time but is very simple. Prepare, in a wok, thinly sliced garlic cloves, salt and pepper in a little olive oil. You have to wait for the cooked spices to cool down, so this topping takes longer.

Coat the venison (or even a good cut of beef) with the spiced oil for 45 minutes, along with some Worcester sauce.

Flash fry the venison for 30 seconds each side, then stir in the remaining marinade to heat it. Serve over the pasta and let the tastes combine.