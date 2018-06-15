Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommended data recovery/forensic outfits in Auckland?


We have an inadvertent deletion situation with a users work laptop and of course the backup/OneDrive was not configured.

 

 

 

Laptop is off and secured - can anyone recommend a capable recovery service in Auckland?




Payam

Datalab, have used them for both personal and work recovieries over the years and always had good results.




Had to use Datalab once for an urgent job. Would recommend.

+1 For datalab, 

 

Always a good result.

 

 




dt

Ive used Data labs twice.. first time they were good, second time their service was hopeless.. had to constantly follow up with them promised phone calls never returned and they didn't update their online service desk ticket they kept telling me to check. 

 

If you're after a top level forensics recovery I've used KPMG's services before.. now that was amazing but be prepared to take out a mortgage to pay them :)  

 

I've also had surprisingly good success with free recovery tools and a hdd dock. 



Thanks guys - we have risked trying the "Recuva" tool first which allows you to run from an external source and takes an image of the recovery target so hopefully shouldn't mess with the original drive too much if we need to go on to the professionals afterwards.

 

After first deep scan it reckons 70% is clear and easy to recover, with the balance in doubt...fingers crossed.




Payam are pretty good, but haven't used Datalab before.

 
 
 
 


We have used Datalab a few times. Good service. Not too expensive. 

 

 

Want to send a Sandisk USB Flash Drive to datalab to try and recover.

 

It seems to be unpowered currently, and wont even show up in Windows device manager.

 

What do you guys think the chances of a recovery are, and what are the average prices?

NumPy:

 

Want to send a Sandisk USB Flash Drive to datalab to try and recover.

 

It seems to be unpowered currently, and wont even show up in Windows device manager.

 

What do you guys think the chances of a recovery are, and what are the average prices?

 

 

I've only ever been involved with or heard about spinning disk recoveries so I'm not sure how comparable they are but FWIW.

 

'Simple' failed HDD recovery on a 'as time permits' basis I'd expect to pay $1k+, although I have heard as hearsay some places charges as little as 6-800 now where only minor hardware repair is needed.

 

More complicated repairs (e.g. raid arrays, VMFS volumes, etc) on a 'asap' basis expect to pay many thousands.

 

 




