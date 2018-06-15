Ive used Data labs twice.. first time they were good, second time their service was hopeless.. had to constantly follow up with them promised phone calls never returned and they didn't update their online service desk ticket they kept telling me to check.

If you're after a top level forensics recovery I've used KPMG's services before.. now that was amazing but be prepared to take out a mortgage to pay them :)

I've also had surprisingly good success with free recovery tools and a hdd dock.