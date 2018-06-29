Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicTrademe cancelled my account too just like Brad


15 posts

Geek


#238027 29-Jun-2018 15:25
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I saw that people were discussing the closure of their trademe accounts.  This has happened to me too.  Their complaint is that I'm not using my actual name, I stopped doing that as another trader got my number and started sexually harassing me, so I would rather go incognito.  This went to the police but trademe still didn't shut his account down, they pretty much ignored me.  So I figure don't use my real name for protection.  Then I purchased something from a trader who didn't have the products but was selling and collecting money and not sending any goods, when I busted her and told trademe they said if I don't change it to my real name they would shut down my account.  They kept all my account money ($20) I started selling a few things on my partners account and then they shut that account down too, again keeping the account money.  What the hell, this can't be legal can it?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
5767 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2046068 29-Jun-2018 15:25
7 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Hmmmm. Here we go.




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

429 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2046114 29-Jun-2018 16:48
5 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

  • So you had multiple accounts, against TOS?
  • You used a fake name which I'm sure is against the TOS?
  • You're therefore confused as to why your account(s) were removed?





 
 
 
 


304 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2046118 29-Jun-2018 17:03
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

CamH:

 

  • So you had multiple accounts, against TOS?
  • You used a fake name which I'm sure is against the TOS?
  • You're therefore confused as to why your account(s) were removed?

 

 

 

Who doesn't? The trick is not getting caught.. tongue-out

 

But in seriousness, having a pseudo name when creating an online account is common practice for privacy and security reasons.
If they insist on using a real name, maybe just leave the last name out.

3114 posts

Uber Geek


  #2046135 29-Jun-2018 17:41
5 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

In case anyone is wondering "just like Brad" was over 10 years ago.

1500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2046191 29-Jun-2018 19:14
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Just like brad sounds like a meme. I’ll have to put it at the end of my forum topics - see if it sticks.

3413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2046201 29-Jun-2018 20:09
Send private message quote this post

Bung: In case anyone is wondering "just like Brad" was over 10 years ago.

 

Ohhhhh that Brad...... :)

 

 

3124 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2046221 29-Jun-2018 20:46
Send private message quote this post

Dairyxox: Just like brad sounds like a meme. I’ll have to put it at the end of my forum topics - see if it sticks.

 

... just like Brad

 
 
 
 


439 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2046234 29-Jun-2018 21:56
Send private message quote this post

So you think it's ok to set up a trademe account under a fake name? The same account which could then be used to sell stuff under the fake name? 

 

 

 

Would you want to buy stuff from a seller who's using a fake name?

 

 

 

 

 

 

4836 posts

Uber Geek


  #2046241 29-Jun-2018 22:15
Send private message quote this post

Who is (or was) Brad?

gzt

11105 posts

Uber Geek


  #2046244 29-Jun-2018 22:20
Send private message quote this post

@brad ?

gzt

11105 posts

Uber Geek


  #2046253 29-Jun-2018 23:23
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Flowerchild: Their complaint is that I'm not using my actual name, I stopped doing that as another trader got my number and started sexually harassing me,

That's a valid reason to not use your real name. I'm surprised TradeMe did not support you on that.

TradeMe can use address verified or credit card details or whatever to know they are dealing with a real person.

Personally I don't think there is any valid reason for TradeMe to insist on real names when they have address verification and all the rest of it.

gzt

11105 posts

Uber Geek


  #2046255 29-Jun-2018 23:27
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Flowerchild: They kept all my account money ($20)

No good reason for that I can think of. Write a letter and tell them to credit your bank account at least..

15385 posts

Uber Geek


  #2046267 30-Jun-2018 00:29
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Surely you can ask for your money back. Did they ask for your bank account to credit it to?

3114 posts

Uber Geek


  #2046268 30-Jun-2018 01:19
Send private message quote this post

gzt:
Flowerchild: They kept all my account money ($20)

No good reason for that I can think of. Write a letter and tell them to credit your bank account at least..


My guess is Trademe have seen Flowerchild trading under an original account using one name, then under another account using an alias as well as using a third account. You can only have a personal account and at TMs discretion a trade account. The T&Cs allow for refunds less $5 if you cancel the account but if they terminate the account for a breach of conditions any refund is at their discretion.

I don't believe the problem is the trading name. TM don't want other traders to know how to contact you outside their system.



15 posts

Geek


  #2046271 30-Jun-2018 07:03
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I had my original account which received the harassment, I then set up another to use, abandoning the first but not closing it / deleting it.  When they found my new account they insisted I go back and use the one I was getting the harassment from.  I said I would prefer the new one to get away from the guy but they insisted I use it and receive the harassment.  So I asked them to close both.  I asked for my account to be refunded but they ignored me and kept the money, now I have no account at all.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.