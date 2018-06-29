Hi, I saw that people were discussing the closure of their trademe accounts. This has happened to me too. Their complaint is that I'm not using my actual name, I stopped doing that as another trader got my number and started sexually harassing me, so I would rather go incognito. This went to the police but trademe still didn't shut his account down, they pretty much ignored me. So I figure don't use my real name for protection. Then I purchased something from a trader who didn't have the products but was selling and collecting money and not sending any goods, when I busted her and told trademe they said if I don't change it to my real name they would shut down my account. They kept all my account money ($20) I started selling a few things on my partners account and then they shut that account down too, again keeping the account money. What the hell, this can't be legal can it?