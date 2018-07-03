https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/105158407/smiths-citys-15m-for-unpaid-meetings-adds-to-red-ink

I checked out the Christchurch Colombo Street shop today - it's huge. When I went in there just before lunchtime there may have been three people browsing at the most. The electronics area looked well stocked but had a lot of empty floor space.

Because I have bought a small Veon TV recently I thought I'd check out the price on the smallest TV they sell. It was a Panasonic 32 inch selling for $597.00. (A step up from my Veon of course, although possibly out sourced as Panasonic does a lot of that now, as do the other makers.)

Then I went to see what price Harvey Norman had - it was $530 for a Panasonic 32 inch TV. The best price was in a Noel Leemings brochure at the front of their shop $384 for a Panasonic 32 inch TV.

The cheapest option of all would be a Veon 32 inch HD from The Warehouse at $269.00. (Which has a 3 yr warranty)

I also noticed that Smiths City had just updated all eight? of their Fuji photo printing machines - a possibly strange decision seeing that all but one shop at the Riccarton Mall got rid of photo printing two or more years ago!

So what is your experience of Smiths City been like? Will they be the next Dick Smith?