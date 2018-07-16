Teaser Trailer dropped today:
I noticed a Facebook Post from TVNZ saying "coming soon" so to me that is a big rights loss to Prime TV/Sky
Dr Who nut here, so really looking forward to this series. Trailer looks encouraging. High hopes for Jodie Whittaker.
I sincerely hope this thread doesn't get manbaby derailed.
I'm super old school, so for me Dr Who will always be Peter Davison :D
(Not to say this new actress is no good, I just haven't seen much of the show after Peter had the role).
I've been watching some Patrick Troughton recently, a shame so many of his episodes were destroyed as he really was a very good Doctor.
---
James Sleeman
stocksp:
A tad provocative don’t you think?
I don't know. Have you chosen to be provoked?
Was Christopher Eccleston any good? I remember when the revival was announced in 2005 and thought he would have almost been the perfect (modern) actor to play the Doctor.
@quickymart Yep he was quite good IMO. Probably good that he left after the first season, I don't think he could have sustained multiple seasons. He was the perfect guy to kick off the modern Doctor Who era.
Interesting. Who was the worst actor to the play the Doctor (in your opinion - this is to anyone reading this)? Personally, I never really liked Colin Baker that much.
I gave up watching part way through Matt Smith's tenure. Could never get into his schtick.
Ok, but Tennant was better (and in my opinion, Smith better than Tennant, Capaldi I'm still undecided on, but I think of the revival, Smith wins so far).
Let's not forget about McGann, the movie was a bit naff, but oh, oh, what could have been.
---
James Sleeman
quickymart:
I'm super old school, so for me Dr Who will always be Peter Davison :D
(Not to say this new actress is no good, I just haven't seen much of the show after Peter had the role).
He's a Johnny Come Lately modernist.
Pertwee and Baker all the way.