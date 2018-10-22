Don't sweat your credit score too much. It is after all simply a logarithm trying to predict the outcome of future events based on limited information. The ratio shown in the report shows computer reckons you have a 50:1 change of defaulting on your loan which while not perfect is pretty reasonable.

If it stays low you may have to do extra work convincing lenders of your credit worthiness. Disclosing your pay record and bank transactions can give a lender reassurance of you being a good lending risk. Some lenders have a "computer says no" ethos. If you strike this move on, after all you would favour giving your business to a lender who makes more than a superficial risk assessment.

While not discouraging you from standing up for yourself where necessary you should avoid getting entangled in repeated credit disputes. This would be a big red flag to any lender.