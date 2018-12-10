quickymart

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/107315975/the-great-celebration-box-review-was-it-worth-the-money
Has anyone actually tried this or tried using this service? I haven't and don't know anyone who has, but would be curious to hear experiences from people who have ordered one (was it delivered on time, was the order correct, etc). I can guess why she charges so much for products that are actually worth a lot less - people are paying for the convenience of having it in one box and saving them the running around going to different shops, etc - but is it actually worth the money? I also note they are under investigation by the Commerce Commission.