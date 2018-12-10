Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCelebration Box
quickymart

5588 posts

Uber Geek


#243408 10-Dec-2018 20:41
Send private message quote this post

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/107315975/the-great-celebration-box-review-was-it-worth-the-money

 

Has anyone actually tried this or tried using this service? I haven't and don't know anyone who has, but would be curious to hear experiences from people who have ordered one (was it delivered on time, was the order correct, etc). I can guess why she charges so much for products that are actually worth a lot less - people are paying for the convenience of having it in one box and saving them the running around going to different shops, etc - but is it actually worth the money? I also note they are under investigation by the Commerce Commission.

Create new topic
dfnt
1197 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2142757 10-Dec-2018 20:49
Send private message quote this post

Seems like she's just making an easy buck of dumb lazy people

Behodar
7128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2142767 10-Dec-2018 21:07
Send private message quote this post

Never heard of this service. But one thing led to another and now I've bought a box of junk food I don't need from Mighty Ape...

 
 
 
 


biggal
460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2142789 10-Dec-2018 21:48
Send private message quote this post

i recommend a mystery box for $20 from rainbow confectionery ( all made in NZ)

 

i brought one and way better deal

 

the box is about the a bit bigger than a paper ream box

 

some a 1st and 2nds but the 2nds are like the stuff that you get in the shops

 

i think they sold out but the do have them year round

 

https://rainbowconfectionery.co.nz 




 

 

 

quickymart

5588 posts

Uber Geek


  #2142809 10-Dec-2018 22:14
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

Never heard of this service. But one thing led to another and now I've bought a box of junk food I don't need from Mighty Ape...

 

 

What was in it and how much is it?

Behodar
7128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2142813 10-Dec-2018 22:17
Send private message quote this post

Sorry, I could've explained that better; I picked a handful of items which will probably turn up in a courier box. It's not a premade collection like Celebration Box.

floydbloke
2283 posts

Uber Geek


  #2142894 11-Dec-2018 07:52
Send private message quote this post

dfnt:

 

Seems like she's just making an easy buck of dumb lazy people

 

 

Smart business woman.




= > ÷

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68482 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2142905 11-Dec-2018 08:07
Send private message quote this post

biggal:

 

i recommend a mystery box for $20 from rainbow confectionery ( all made in NZ)

 

i brought one and way better deal

 

the box is about the a bit bigger than a paper ream box

 

some a 1st and 2nds but the 2nds are like the stuff that you get in the shops

 

i think they sold out but the do have them year round

 

https://rainbowconfectionery.co.nz 

 

 

I've changed the link to the company site as that product was just a Black Friday special and not available at the moment.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure

 
 
 
 


quickymart

5588 posts

Uber Geek


  #2143498 11-Dec-2018 17:04
Send private message quote this post

floydbloke:

dfnt:


Seems like she's just making an easy buck of dumb lazy people



Smart business woman.


Maybe, but it also looks like poor execution of her idea.

bmt

bmt
570 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2143691 11-Dec-2018 22:45
Send private message quote this post

Most of the photos of these celebration boxes I've seen have donuts in them.

 

Uncovered, unwrapped, exposed to the air, donuts. In a container with a random assortment of wrapped and unwrapped lollies/chocolate. 

 

Factor in prep and shipping time and there is no way these donuts are arriving and being eaten in a state that's anything other than stale. Just wtf.

quickymart

5588 posts

Uber Geek


  #2144503 12-Dec-2018 20:44
Send private message quote this post

I pity anyone in the South Island that tries to order one of their boxes with donuts in them. Sure the chocolate is probably okay but by the time it got down towards Dunedin (or wherever) the donut probably wouldn't be so great...

paulid
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2155338 6-Jan-2019 16:10
Send private message quote this post

floydbloke:

 

dfnt:

 

Seems like she's just making an easy buck of dumb lazy people

 

 

Smart business woman.

 

 

 

 

Those boxes pretty awful and it seems like they're not making much money from it. One of the owners was called out for benefiting from her mum's pyramid scheme.. Sounds like money laundering to me.

 

 

 

https://www.nbr.co.nz/story/mixed-results-millennial-success-story

Dial111
834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2155362 6-Jan-2019 17:03
Send private message quote this post

Anyone with half a brain would know this is a rort money wise. A box full of diabetes is all I see

quickymart

5588 posts

Uber Geek


  #2574766 26-Sep-2020 22:30
Send private message quote this post

Apologies for the thread bump, only had this brought to my attention tonight (yes I realise the story is a year old but still relevant to the topic):

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/115673691/instagramfamous-entreprenuer-iyia-liu-sells-celebration-box

 

I wonder what she moved on to do? Hopefully the new owners had more of a clue about how to run the place.

Create new topic




News »

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.