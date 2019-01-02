Looking for advice for a coffee machine to replace a 10-year old Ascaso Dream which has died and is not worth repairing.

We are specifically looking for a non-pressurised boiler machine, not a thermablock.

We use two coffee machines, our other is a Rancilio Silvia which we purchased about 18 months ago. We are very happy with the Silvia, but are reluctant to purchase another as we had significant rust in the chassis after only 12-months (replaced under warranty) but not sure if we want a second machine that could also have rust issues going forward. So would prefer all stainless steel. We are also considering moving to a dual boiler.

Our preferred budget is around $1,500, so a dual boiler may be an unrealistic goal?