3093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#243795 2-Jan-2019 11:19
Send private message quote this post

Looking for advice for a coffee machine to replace a 10-year old Ascaso Dream which has died and is not worth repairing.

 

We are specifically looking for a non-pressurised boiler machine, not a thermablock.

 

We use two coffee machines, our other is a Rancilio Silvia which we purchased about 18 months ago. We are very happy with the Silvia, but are reluctant to purchase another as we had significant rust in the chassis after only 12-months (replaced under warranty) but not sure if we want a second machine that could also have rust issues going forward. So would prefer all stainless steel. We are also considering moving to a dual boiler.

 

Our preferred budget is around $1,500, so a dual boiler may be an unrealistic goal?

 1 | 2 | 3
4754 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2153191 2-Jan-2019 14:54
Send private message quote this post

You wouldn’t look at stretching to a rocket? Or a vibemme Domobar?

I’ve had my rocket coming up to 10 years now. Service it regularly and should last forever.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

175 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2153259 2-Jan-2019 15:18
Send private message quote this post

I’m happy with a rocket too. Although I don’t service mine regularly, just when it develops a fault.

 
 
 
 




3093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2153398 2-Jan-2019 17:31
Send private message quote this post

davidcole: You wouldn’t look at stretching to a rocket? Or a vibemme Domobar?

I’ve had my rocket coming up to 10 years now. Service it regularly and should last forever.

 

At this stage, not sure budget will stretch to a rocket. The cheapest, the Appartmento, is around $3k.

 

As an aside, how often do you get serviced? Do you service yourself?

4754 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2153409 2-Jan-2019 17:35
Send private message quote this post

No I get mine serviced yearly. Means they replace the screens, check the seals etc.

I backflush it with water every day, and once a month with shampoo where I pull out the screens and clean them.

I’d moved from a $1000 machine that lasted about 5 years so we bit the bullet for our 10 year anniversary to get this. We now very rarely buy a coffee out. Basically with our keep cups we make one as well leave the house.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

494 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2153503 2-Jan-2019 21:00
Send private message quote this post

I love our apartmento. Just over a year old but haven’t had it serviced yet. Also probably don’t care for,it as we should. Dont backflush every day, aren’t great at cleaning.

Great coffee though. Just need to learn good milk creaming.





86 posts

Master Geek


  #2153539 3-Jan-2019 06:34
Send private message quote this post

Interesting subject. Is there a machine better than the sylvia but cheaper than a Rocket ?

916 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2153597 3-Jan-2019 08:18
Send private message quote this post

There are non HX E-61 style machines that would fit your requirements, or you could look at a lesser known manufacturer such as Expobar. I had a used expobar office semi-auto machine for many years, only replaced it cause I killed the circuit board (spilled coffee on top of the machine and didn't disconnect mains power, stupid is as stupid does) and it wasn't worth replacing. Their machines tend to be a bit cheaper. Also Nuovo Simonelli Oscar is another cheaper HX machine with a decent enough reputation.

 

The Vibiemme Jr is also a bit on the cheaper side, should be somewhere south of $3k and it has a solid reputation.

 

A little stretch on the budget now will be well worth it in the long run.

 
 
 
 


Guv

94 posts

Master Geek


  #2153611 3-Jan-2019 08:51
Send private message quote this post

These are nice - little higher than your budget but a good midpoint machine between the Rancilio and the Rocket.

 

https://www.greenbeanhouse.co.nz/product/356639

 

I have the VBM super which I have had almost 9 years.  Couple of services in that time but overall, great coffee and nice and reliable.

 

A

9780 posts

Uber Geek


  #2154087 3-Jan-2019 20:14
Send private message quote this post

One I'd suggest is a Bezerra BZ10. Hx but not a standard E61, has a heater element PID controlled in the group head. Main advantage of this is that it heats up fast, maybe 5 or 10 minutes. The disadvantage of that I guess is that for service, parts may not be standard and cheap (seals etc). Seemed to have a decent sized boiler with oodles of pressure for milk, too much in fact for me, I would replace the standard nozzle with something smaller and tamer. Vibe pump , not able to be plumbed in. I set one up for a friend in Sydney last year, IIRC she paid A$1500 for it, I'm not sure of local price. Bezerra seem to be good quality and finish. It made good coffee.

714 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2154126 3-Jan-2019 21:43
Send private message quote this post

ermat: Interesting subject. Is there a machine better than the sylvia but cheaper than a Rocket ?


A 2nd hand Rocket?

I’ve had my Rancilio now for coming up to 10yrs. It also developed chassis rust but that only surfaced after 5-6yrs so a little different to the OP. I was planning a PID install anyway so I stripped it and media blasted the chassis before sending it off for powder coating. Should be good for another 10+yrs now.


1304 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2154222 4-Jan-2019 08:10
Send private message quote this post

We have a Breville Barista Pro which is hitting its 6th year and still going strong - been really happy with it.

 

They now do a dual boiler + grinder combo https://www.breville.com/nz/en/products/espresso/bep920.html

 

Although the website price is $2k, it wouldn't surprise me if you could get it closer to the $1500 if you shop around - we got our one for around $350 less than list.

 

 

 

 




.

1304 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2154223 4-Jan-2019 08:10
Send private message quote this post

Indeed - Gary Anderson have it for $1599

 

 

 

https://garyanderson.co.nz/product/breville-bep920bss-dynamic-duo-dual-boiler-with-smart-grinder/

 

 




.

86 posts

Master Geek


  #2154432 4-Jan-2019 15:56
Send private message quote this post

Fred99: One I'd suggest is a Bezerra BZ10. Hx but not a standard E61, has a heater element PID controlled in the group head. Main advantage of this is that it heats up fast, maybe 5 or 10 minutes. The disadvantage of that I guess is that for service, parts may not be standard and cheap (seals etc). Seemed to have a decent sized boiler with oodles of pressure for milk, too much in fact for me, I would replace the standard nozzle with something smaller and tamer. Vibe pump , not able to be plumbed in. I set one up for a friend in Sydney last year, IIRC she paid A$1500 for it, I'm not sure of local price. Bezerra seem to be good quality and finish. It mad good coffee.


The Bezerra BZ10 sounds like it could be what I need. Does anyone know an Australian supplier that would ship to NZ. It could be cheaper purchased and shipped from Ausi for less than the $2600nz I have seen quoted.



3093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2154534 4-Jan-2019 19:20
Send private message quote this post

Senecio:
ermat: Interesting subject. Is there a machine better than the sylvia but cheaper than a Rocket ?


A 2nd hand Rocket?

I’ve had my Rancilio now for coming up to 10yrs. It also developed chassis rust but that only surfaced after 5-6yrs so a little different to the OP. I was planning a PID install anyway so I stripped it and media blasted the chassis before sending it off for powder coating. Should be good for another 10+yrs now.

 

We kept our rusty chassis. Like you have done, I intend to strip it and powder coat in preparation for future use (as I have no doubt the new chassis will eventually succumb to rust). Apart from the rust issue, the Rancilio is a great little machine.



3093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2154568 4-Jan-2019 19:32
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for all the replies. Currently looking at a second Rancilio or upping the spend to a HX machine or dual boiler.

 

The Breville is the only dual boiler remotely in our budget (and is very well priced) - but I have concerns over servicing and quality of components for longevity. And it's just a little too automatic/functional for my liking - I prefer the manual simplicity of Italian machines.

 

The Bezerra BZ10 is off my list. I'm concerned about limited NZ suppliers for parts and is similarly priced to the Rocket Appartmento. Also it's non E61 (although the rapid heat time looks great).

 

So I have currently narrowed down to a Rocket Appartmento or Domobar Junior if I up the spend. Will keep thinking options ...

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



